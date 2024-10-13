The tea loved by detectives
SummaryRooibos is only grown in Africa and harvested once a year. Now, it's available in India with some great options
Some years ago, at a tea expo in Mumbai, there was a Japanese lady busily stirring tea on a stove. She called it matchai and served little cups of it to all who stopped by. All I remember of it was that it looked like pistachio milk and was warm and sweet. It was made with matcha and milk.
This week I was reminded of it because of a few unusual chais I got to try. One was a chai I carried back from Sri Lanka spiced with chilli rather than pepper. I have tried another version of it, a black tea with bhut jolokia (Aromica, ₹400 for 70g and Ketlee, ₹250 for 50g). They do remind me of rasam, making for a comforting cup when you have a nasty cold. Then a friend gave me a tin of chai tea mints she picked up at Trader Joe’s in the US. It has black tea with cardamom and peppermint and seems to work quite well. And yes, you can taste the chai. But the one I was waiting to brew was a rooibos chai that I have been holding on to for some time.