This all-women Delhi café serves what it grows

In a quiet corner of Delhi’s otherwise teeming GK-1 N Block Market, is Roots by Rural Mitra. Roots is the café; Rural Mitra, the farm that feeds it. The menu follows the season, shifting with what the soil can sustain and the climate allows. Ingredients shine under the careful supervision of chef-owner Meenakshi Kumar.

The former lawyer found her way back to food through discomfort. After nearly a decade in Thailand, first studying at Le Cordon Bleu in Bangkok and then working with chef Gaggan Anand at his eponymous restaurant in the city, she returned to India in 2019. Once home, the produce felt unfamiliar. “I developed gut inflammation and sensitivities I’d never experienced before," she says. It made her pause and rethink what she was eating.

She began to grow her own food—spinach, tomatoes, basil and coriander, among others —first in terrace beds at home, with guidance from Edible Routes, a Delhi-based organisation that sets up organic kitchen gardens. The modest success soon moved to an acre of land her father had bought in Noida, now known as Rural Mitra.

The early experiments were as technical as they were humbling. Soil tests at Delhi’s AES Laboratories revealed high sulphur—good for tomatoes and bok choy—but poor nitrogen and organic matter. These findings, though gleaned from a small patch of land, echo a bigger reality.