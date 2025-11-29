This all-women Delhi café serves what it grows

The food is honest, and comprises “dishes I’ve loved and learned from all over the globe," says Kumar. There’s grilled chicken breast and spiced Vietnamese bhel, a vegetarian khao suey and a plate of unapologetically loaded nachos. The Tomato and Basil Soup arrives with the seeds in, not sieved, and the tomato tastes more honest for it. The Bajra Poha is a nutty interplay of textures of pearl millet and peanuts. The Indonesian Chicken and Rice stands out for its depth of flavour from the stock, spice and, of course, a steady hand. “Gaggan taught me to break rules fearlessly, but with purpose. That freedom has shaped how I run my café today—with instinct, soul and a little bit of madness," she says. The pace of the kitchen mirrors this intent. Orders take time as everything is cooked from scratch.