Saffron chai for your festive tea gifting
Several brands are offering saffron chai, made using CTC tea bases and blending with saffron and complementary spices
At this time of the year, I look forward to the tea blends launched just for the festive season. And in recent years, I have started noticing a theme emerge. Two years ago, rose and marigold were prolifically used to signify festivities. Florals were still in favour last year, and it looks like rose continues to be a popular addition to tea. This year, brands are promoting chai blends. It was National Chai Day on 21 September, and I hope going forward, chai is celebrated through the festivities.
Looking at the various chai blends that tea retailers and some producers have brought out, this year’s theme is all about saffron. Fittingly so, given that it’s the most expensive spice in the world, and can elevate even our humblest desserts into something luxurious. Several brands are offering saffron chai, made using CTC tea bases and blending with saffron and complementary spices.