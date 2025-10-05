Saffron chai for your festive tea gifting

At this time of the year, I look forward to the tea blends launched just for the festive season. And in recent years, I have started noticing a theme emerge. Two years ago, rose and marigold were prolifically used to signify festivities. Florals were still in favour last year, and it looks like rose continues to be a popular addition to tea. This year, brands are promoting chai blends. It was National Chai Day on 21 September, and I hope going forward, chai is celebrated through the festivities.

Looking at the various chai blends that tea retailers and some producers have brought out, this year’s theme is all about saffron. Fittingly so, given that it’s the most expensive spice in the world, and can elevate even our humblest desserts into something luxurious. Several brands are offering saffron chai, made using CTC tea bases and blending with saffron and complementary spices.

Strong contenders include the saffron masala chai from Delhi-based Mittal Teas (250g, ₹499), which combines saffron with fennel and rose, in addition to cardamom and cinnamon, and the more robust blend from ChaiChun (250g, ₹699), which gains a spicier edge from the addition of nutmeg and mace. One of my perennial favourites remains the Kashmiri Kahwa from Dharmsala Tea Company (100g, ₹625). Since it comes with a green tea base, it’s best brewed without milk, allowing the saffron’s aroma and flavours to shine through.

Also Read | This festive season, spread the joy of food

There is an impressive range of chai gifts also available this season. You can’t go wrong with Luxmi Tea’s Signature India Collection ( ₹2,499), which packs the classics like Assam Gold, Kolkata Masala Chai (featuring fennel and star anise), Bombay Cutting (with bright lemongrass), and Saffron Spice (combining saffron with cardamom and cinnamon). All are crafted from black tea sourced from their Moran estate in Assam.

For a thoughtful and complete tea gift, consider the Diwali Tea for Two set from No.3 Clive Road ( ₹4,400), with their signature Diwali blend (featuring tulsi or holy basil with traditional spices) and a jasmine green tea blend. The box includes biscuits, honey, and a strainer, everything needed for a perfect tea moment.

For more affordable choices, Teabox offers the Authentic India Chai Trial Pack (10 varieties, ₹1,299) and The Chai Tea Gift Box (6 selections, ₹1,799). The India Chai collection from Sancha Tea ( ₹1,100) has a vibrant, kitschy design.

Some gifts add a touch of art to the tea, like the visually striking Maharani’s Khazana Box (Dorje Teas, ₹1,299) from Darjeeling’s Selim Hill estate, which pays tribute to Indian miniature art while carrying three teas, including an intriguing honey-lemon blend made with the fragrant gondhoraj lime. For a more contemporary aesthetic, the Desert Chai box from Newby Teas ( ₹4,400) is designed by British fashion and interior designer Matthew Williamson. It carries a refined blend of Assam black tea with vanilla and almonds, proof that chai’s appeal transcends borders.

Also Read | Where to find the best Oktoberfest menus near you

Tea Nanny is a fortnightly series on the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman is a tea drinker, writer and editor. She posts @AravindaAnanth1