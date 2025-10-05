Saffron chai for your festive tea gifting

At this time of the year, I look forward to the tea blends launched just for the festive season. And in recent years, I have started noticing a theme emerge. Two years ago, rose and marigold were prolifically used to signify festivities. Florals were still in favour last year, and it looks like rose continues to be a popular addition to tea. This year, brands are promoting chai blends. It was National Chai Day on 21 September, and I hope going forward, chai is celebrated through the festivities.