Samar Halarnkar: A threadfin stew, and the idea of home
Travel affects food, and much of Goan food wouldn’t be what it is today if flavours had not travelled to distant lands. The Portuguese-influenced caldeirada, a seafood stew underwent a metamorphosis when it journeyed east to the Estado da India after the conquest
Cynics would say I am rootless. I’d say I am rooted in many places.
I’ve lived in Bengaluru for 26 years, Delhi for 17. Bengaluru is the place I consider home, I speak Kannada passably, and I am deeply attached to the people and the city. Yet, I can’t say I truly belong. I never really took to Delhi and its culture, although I speak Hindi decently. Mumbai is always exciting and feels like home for about a week, after which I’d rather go home. My Marathi is good enough to fool the locals for a while, and I like hearing my mother’s tales of her life there—it gives me some feeling of closeness.
To make things more complicated, I feel a strong affinity for the place where my father came from, even though I have only a rudimentary command of Konkani. I love the music, I follow reels of musically inclined Goans—from choirs to school students to old women singing while they clean fish—and, yes, I can sing most of Lorna’s Bebdo. If you don’t know who and what that is, please Google and know your country better.