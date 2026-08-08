Samar Halarnkar: Steamed chicken and a new life to leftovers

For as long as I can remember, I’ve cooked food that eliminates the need to, well, cook. When I was single, my standard serving, for instance, was 1.5kg of keema for myself—spread out over the week and eaten for every meal until it was finished.
When I lived in the US for two years, I ate this keema (or roast chicken or mutton curry) with store-bought tortillas. In India, I made rice, or there was always someone who made chapatis for me. This efficient cooking and eating style left me with both homemade food and a lot of time. Plus, meat always tastes better when it sits around for a couple of days.
This technique gradually faded over the years with the arrival of a family. My spouse grew up in a hotel with fresh food and was quite aghast at my approach to cooking and storage. Over the years, she and I adapted. She happily eats two-day-old chole, and I cook smaller quantities, which are often finished the next or same day.
As my child grew, I realised there was no going back to the old life. My old approach to cooking was built around repetition. Parenthood, I know now, is built around novelty. Without saying so explicitly, she expects me to make something new almost every day, eating leftovers only with reluctance. Perhaps I have only myself to blame.
I’ve cooked for years now, everything from 30-person dinners to dinners for two, and I did it all in a fairly matter-of-fact fashion. Even today, if I’m not sure about someone else’s cooking, I’d rather do it myself because I like to like what I eat.
All this changed after the daughter achieved sentience and formed an opinion, which she proceeded to express rather freely about my cooking. Slowly, I transformed from a cook with an I-don’t-really-care-what-you-think attitude to a child-pleasing man who anxiously glances across at her to gauge what she really thinks—particularly if her only response is, “good”.
In other words, I am troublingly over-eager to please this ill-formed, precocious bundle of adolescence. Such is parenthood, I suppose.
Since she’s always impatiently waiting on the next new thing, I scramble and struggle to innovate and reinvent. In trying to curry favour, as it were, I have been forced to abandon my old ways.
As you might imagine, it is not always easy to provide new twists to the same basic food: rice, meat and—occasionally—vegetables or salad. My refuge now is easy ingredients for quick dinners and school lunches. The recipe below is one such example.