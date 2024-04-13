Sanjay Sharma of Orkla India: Convenience Creator

Food, understandably, is the central subject of the hour-long interview. But the keenness with which Sharma speaks about it, peppering the conversation with data and insights, indicates his personal fondness for food. “I am completely mad about food," he confesses. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Sharma owes his love for food to his father’s itinerant job in the railways. “My father was passionate about food and courtesy his job in the railways, we got to travel the length and breadth of the country. This exposed us to cuisines from all over India," he recalls. A believer in the credo of “pick a profession that you love", Sharma’s career trajectory has, for the most part, been in the packaged foods industry.