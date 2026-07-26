How chefs are giving ‘mithai’ a savoury spin

Crunchy, creamy and caramelised, the Mawa Khaja at Papa’s, Mumbai, made with Norwegian-style cheese and caviar, is a delightful take on the traditional Indian sweet. Here, the deep-fried, flaky pastry that originated in the Magadh region of Bihar is reinterpreted into a small bite at the beginning of a 14-course fine-dining meal. It is one of three snacks—the others being a take on a laddoo with foie gras and quince, and a spin on the Goan bebinca with celeriac, black truffle and dates—served in the opening course of an inventive meal from the mind of chef Hussain Shahzad and his team.

Growing up in a Bohri household, Shahzad was raised with the idea of starting a meal with something sweet. For diners in Bandra, he riffs on this childhood ritual with considerable thought and respect for India’s dessert traditions. He isn’t the only one. Across India’s fine-dining restaurants, chefs are studying mithai, borrowing from centuries of technique and craftsmanship to create entirely new savoury forms.

Over at Indian Accent in Mumbai, chef Rijul Gulati once boasted a Gobindobhog and Mushroom Payesh topped with summer truffles. The dish spun off from the traditional Bengali kheer, using gobindobhog rice for creaminess, with truffles shaved tableside. At Miguel’s in Goa, I’ve tucked into an acchapam piped with mushroom pâté and dusted with Parmesan. And at the Masque x Gaggan pop-up late last year in Mumbai, I devoured chef Gaggan Anand’s take on the Bengali kalo jaam, filled with duck pepper fry and served alongside a blackened onion jam.

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This isn’t entirely new territory. In recent years, we’ve seen everything from pani puri to dosa reimagined in fine-dining restaurants across India and the world. But drawing from mithai feels like a different kind of evolution. After years of looking outward for inspiration, chefs are rediscovering one of India’s oldest culinary traditions, not for its flavours alone, but for the extraordinary expertise behind it. Where else can one learn to judge sugar by sight, patiently coax milk into caramelised richness, or master the delicate architecture of a ghevar? Mithai is, perhaps, one of the country’s most sophisticated cooking traditions.

For decades, however, these techniques rarely found a place in professional kitchens. While Indian culinary schools devoted significant time to French pastry and European baking, the craft of the halwai remained largely an apprenticeship passed down through generations, mastered in sweet shops rather than restaurant kitchens. Its techniques were often seen as traditional craft rather than culinary expertise. Today, as chefs look beyond borrowing global techniques and instead seek inspiration closer to home, they’re beginning to recognise that mithai might unlock the next frontier.

“Unfortunately, Indian mithai gets a bad rep because our desserts are very sweet. Most people see the use of sugar as a bad thing and are not able to get past that,” says Masque’s chef Varun Totlani over the phone. His team has experimented with a variety of Indian desserts over the years, from a puran poli tart stuffed with spicy Marathi amti to Goan chorizo gujiyas and even using Mahim halwa as the basis for cheung fun.

The thing about reimagining an old form into something new is that one must first perfect the traditional one. Shahzad was able to create his savoury bebinca owing to his experience making the original while helming the kitchen at O Pedro, Hunger Inc.’s Goan restaurant in Mumbai. To perfect the version at Papa’s, he realised he had to build it exactly as one would the classic dessert, layer by painstaking layer. The process takes nearly 20 hours of human labour for a dish that’s consumed in barely 10 seconds. “That’s a diner’s first impression of the restaurant, so we put in the effort to really impress them,” he says.

Diners, too, seem ready for this evolution. There was a time when guests questioned why an Indian fine-dining restaurant wasn’t serving dal makhani or butter chicken. Today, there’s a growing acceptance that Indian food can mean something far more expansive: familiar memories transformed through new techniques and ideas. Says Shahzad, “Earlier, Indian fine-dining was all about refining dishes that we thought were authentic, like creating a better butter chicken. Now, we are seeing genuine innovation.”

It’s an exciting moment for Indian cuisine, but it also raises some intriguing questions. If halwai craft is becoming the foundation for a new wave of innovation, should culinary schools be teaching it alongside classical pastry? What do the halwais themselves make of seeing their techniques reimagined in fine-dining kitchens? And perhaps most importantly, how do we ensure that the communities who have safeguarded this knowledge for generations aren’t simply referenced, but recognised?

Smitha Menon (@smitha.men) is a food journalist and the host of the Big Food Energy podcast.

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