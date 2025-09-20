In Scenic Rim, eating farm fresh produce is a way of life

Marco Pierre White, Gordon Ramsay, and Nigella Lawson graze contentedly under open skies—bright tags on their ears, not chef’s whites on their backs. These aren’t culinary legends on sabbatical, but a herd of 20 pampered Jersey cows on Tommerup’s Dairy Farm, a 200-acre slice of pastoral bliss tucked into Australia’s Scenic Rim.

An hour’s drive from Brisbane, the region feels worlds away. Cradled by ancient volcanic peaks and fed by fertile soils and generous rain—thanks to the Gondwana Rainforest’s moist embrace—this pocket of South East Queensland is a quiet agricultural powerhouse. For generations, its nutrient-rich land has raised everything from capsicums to cattle, beans to blooms. Dairy remains a proud constant.

Tommerup’s, operational since 1874 and now run by fifth-generation farmers Kay and Dave and their two children, is a postcard-perfect example of the region’s shift towards paddock-to-plate experiences. Their farm draws curious city folk, while their larder sells free-range eggs, rose veal, and indulgent Jersey Girl dairy products. “We’re very close to the cows and know their personalities," Kay says, guiding us through an old timber shed where cows wait their turn at the stall. “Each has a favourite stall, and if it’s taken, they’ll wait their turn (to be traditionally milked). We’re not chasing volume, we’re chasing quality."

The broader region is following suit. Each June, Eat Local Month turns the Scenic Rim into a grazing trail, with over 100 events spotlighting local producers and produce. “Agritourism here is just getting started," says Alex Baker—director of bespoke travel company Reveling Australia—who is leading today’s tour. “By 2030, it’s projected to be worth AUD 18.6 billion."

The Scenic Rim may not have Melbourne’s swagger or Sydney’s polish—but for those chasing flavour at its source, this is where the real feast begins.

View Full Image Tommerup’s is operational since 1874 and is now run by fifth-generation farmers. (Reveling Australia)

At Tommerup’s, nothing is wasted and everything tastes like it should. Their thick, golden butter—priced at AUD 100 a kilo—is pure indulgence, while the artisanal kaffir lime cheesecake ice cream is tangy, creamy, and absolutely worth the guilt. There’s also crème fraiche, cheese, yoghurt, and rose-hued tender meat—all made from grass-fed cows who spend their days basking in the sun. “They’re outside all day, just being cows," Kay says simply.

As we walk through the farm, we toss pumpkins over the pig fence—gone in seconds. Hens rustle like a sea of red as grains scatter across the yard. And in the last light of day, the Jersey cows, wide-eyed and docile, keep chewing till the sun slips behind the hills.

Open by appointment, Tommerup’s offers more than a rural escape—it’s a reminder of where food really comes from, and of the care, craft, and respect for the land that makes it possible.

A similar sustainable ethos extends to Wonglepong, a remote suburb of barely 300 residents, where Jaimi Pennell tends Forgotten Sound Farm. Her half-acre botanical and regenerative vegetable garden nods to the looming Tamborine Mountain and recalls the soundtrack of nature before tractors and machines.

Run solo by the mum of three, this passion project began as a way to cope with postpartum depression two years ago. “I needed something to put my energy into apart from just being a mum," Jaimi reveals. With the support of her husband, and after a few rounds of trial and error, she had taken over the whole backyard in months. “It ignited a deep passion in me and I wanted to feed my boys really healthy food."

Now, Jaimi grows vibrant, small-batch produce for local homes and stores, forming part of a close-knit network that supplies within-the-hour-picked goods to outlets across the Scenic Rim, all while raising her family. In summer, 12–15 varieties thrive: lush cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, abundant zucchini, Asian greens, turmeric, ginger and more. As the climate shifts, so does the harvest, with kale, broccoli, garlic, potatoes and lettuce. Flowers, too, return to the beds in cooler months.

Despite recent flood damage, Jaimi adapts constantly to protect her “bio-intensive, human-scale, beyond-organic" garden. “Every inch of the land is used, all the farming is done by hand equipment, and every decision is made through the lens of improving soil health," she says.

She plucks basil leaves as big as my palm, their heady aroma carrying from feet away; the cherry radish is juicy, with a sharp, peppery kick—intensely fresh and unforgettable.

View Full Image Picnic Real Food Bar. (Reveling Australia)

An hour later, I savour both at Picnic Real Food Bar, an organic cafe in the North Stores, a precinct of eateries, shops and bars championing local produce and boutique drinks at Tamborine Mountain. The sky growls outside, and we take refuge at a long table indoors, listening to the patter of rain and the hum of conversation.

The menu offers boutique coffees, organic teas and natural Australian wines, plus vegan and gluten-free fare: fresh salads, house-baked pastries and other wholesome options. Today’s spread is a smorgasbord of cheeses, strawberries, pickled greens, basil, radishes and dips—each bursting with flavour.

“The real heroes are the farmers, and we restaurateurs love working with them," says hospitality professional, award-winning author and co-owner Brenda Fawdon, who runs the eatery with designer Sonja Drexler. Their pantry brims with produce from Tommerup’s, Forgotten Sound Farm and other local suppliers. “Nothing beats the freshness."

Brenda traded Brisbane’s skyline for the Scenic Rim 15 years ago, when few had heard of it. At a local market, she bought rhubarb chard. “When I cut it open, the juice splashed my face," she recalls. “That’s when I realised what was going on here—so I sold my city business and moved."

Green practices extend to the backyard, where a stainless-steel oven turns kitchen waste into compost for the garden, and an environ waste system treats underground wastewater. “The reason Scenic Rim is one of Queensland’s food bowls is the underground water from natural springs in the hinterland," Sonja adds. “It’s all in the soil and the water."

View Full Image Loborn. (Reveling Australia)

We round the corner for our final stop: Loborn, a one-man distillery run by engineer-turned-distiller Tom Drewitt. On weekends, he swaps computers for copper stills, channelling his precision into small-batch spirits.

“Most amaro in Australia comes from Italy, but I wanted one that tasted like here," he says, setting out glasses at the head of a long timber table. Loborn—short for “Locally Born Spirits"—fuses Italian tradition with native botanicals from Tamborine Mountain. Hibiscus, finger lime, strawberry gum and anise myrtle replace the usual imported herbs, creating aperitifs and digestifs that are as much a product of the land as the salads and cheeses we tasted earlier.

The line-up includes Amaro No. 1, a light, citrus-forward aperitivo with 12 botanicals; and Amaro No. 2, richer and more complex, layered with local oranges, strawberry gum and velvety bittersweetness. The red vermouth—my favourite—marries caramelised honey with rhubarb, orange and a whisper of sea salt over a base of Chardonnay grapes. Whether in a Negroni, an Americano or sipped neat, each sip speaks of place.

As we step back into the mountain air, the day feels stitched together by a single thread: connection to place. In the Scenic Rim, flavour is rooted in the land and shaped by the hands that tend it.

Pooja Naik is a Mumbai-based independent travel and culture journalist.