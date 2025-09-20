In Scenic Rim, eating farm fresh produce is a way of life
Sliced an hour from Brisbane and Gold Coast in Queensland, family-run farms, seasonal wholefoods cafes, and one-man distilleries are championing regional ingredients to put one of Australia's premium food bowls on the world map
Marco Pierre White, Gordon Ramsay, and Nigella Lawson graze contentedly under open skies—bright tags on their ears, not chef’s whites on their backs. These aren’t culinary legends on sabbatical, but a herd of 20 pampered Jersey cows on Tommerup’s Dairy Farm, a 200-acre slice of pastoral bliss tucked into Australia’s Scenic Rim.
An hour’s drive from Brisbane, the region feels worlds away. Cradled by ancient volcanic peaks and fed by fertile soils and generous rain—thanks to the Gondwana Rainforest’s moist embrace—this pocket of South East Queensland is a quiet agricultural powerhouse. For generations, its nutrient-rich land has raised everything from capsicums to cattle, beans to blooms. Dairy remains a proud constant.
Tommerup’s, operational since 1874 and now run by fifth-generation farmers Kay and Dave and their two children, is a postcard-perfect example of the region’s shift towards paddock-to-plate experiences. Their farm draws curious city folk, while their larder sells free-range eggs, rose veal, and indulgent Jersey Girl dairy products. “We’re very close to the cows and know their personalities," Kay says, guiding us through an old timber shed where cows wait their turn at the stall. “Each has a favourite stall, and if it’s taken, they’ll wait their turn (to be traditionally milked). We’re not chasing volume, we’re chasing quality."