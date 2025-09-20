In Scenic Rim, eating farm fresh produce is a way of life

Tommerup’s, operational since 1874 and now run by fifth-generation farmers Kay and Dave and their two children, is a postcard-perfect example of the region’s shift towards paddock-to-plate experiences. Their farm draws curious city folk, while their larder sells free-range eggs, rose veal, and indulgent Jersey Girl dairy products. “We’re very close to the cows and know their personalities," Kay says, guiding us through an old timber shed where cows wait their turn at the stall. “Each has a favourite stall, and if it’s taken, they’ll wait their turn (to be traditionally milked). We’re not chasing volume, we’re chasing quality."