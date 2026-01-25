Are seafood boils the next big thing in India's dining scene?

Messy dining has arrived in a fresh avatar, served in buckets piled high with crab, prawn and mussels. The seafood boil, a concept born in the American South, is all about raucous communal dining. In India, it reflects a shift in dining formats, driven by pop-ups and experiential menus, favouring indulgence without stiffness. It strips away cutlery and elaborate plating, urging guests to roll up their sleeves and eat from a shared pile.

Historically, seafood boils in the American South grew within the fishing communities that cooked large catches in a single pot as a practical way to feed many, and slowly became a social ritual. It evolved with regional iterations, blending native American flavours and influences from the French-Acadian settlers. In Louisiana, it is a staple as crawfish is simmered in heavily spiced stock with corn and potatoes, drained and dumped straight on to newspaper-lined tables. Other regions put their stamp—Old Bay seasoning enlivened with celery salt and paprika in Maryland, and Vietnamese-Cajun mash-ups with lemongrass, chilli and garlic in Texas.

In India, the dining experience is reimagined with mud crabs instead of crawfish, Pan-Asian flavour twists and coastal ingredients. Instagram reels show buckets of seafood being placed directly in front of diners as they put on gloves and aprons to crack open crabs and shrimps.

One of the earliest champions of the format is chef Aashish Seth, who launched the gourmet delivery service Soul Food that hosted its first seafood boil in North Goa in 2023. The spread featured crab, prawns, lobster, mussels, corn on the cob and potatoes. “It isn’t just seafood, it’s the moment the bucket hits the table. The shells cracking, the laughter, and that’s the joy,” he says.

Soon after, he began hosting more boils across India’s metros. Prices vary depending on scale and seafood selection. Seth experimented with flavours familiar with the local palate. Singapore pepper sauce became a favourite, followed by Thai-herbed butter. Sourcing, he admits, is the hardest part. Seafood is procured directly from local fishermen, particularly mud crabs, and the meat content fluctuates according to molting cycles and lunar phases. Over time, he has learnt to identify crabs with consistently high meat yield, an operational detail that matters when the entire meal revolves around one communal bucket. Seth has hosted a series of pop-ups in Mumbai at Kona Kona, Cafe Calma and HyLo, reflecting how the concept has travelled across various dining formats.

View full Image Chef Aashish Seth.

For restaurateurs, it offers a way to build community around food. Bengaluru’s Watson’s bar joined the trend with a one-off pop-up in June last year. “We promote ourselves as a community bar, and what’s better than a communal dining experience?” says founder Amit Roy. Priced from ₹2,000 upwards, the spread featured crabs, prawns, lobster, mussels, corn and potatoes bathed in chilli pepper sauces. Reactions ranged from curiosity to hesitation, but midway through the meal, even cautious diners warmed up. “Some people made new friends literally over the meal.”

Delhi, often seen as slower to adopt seafood-forward experiences, has its own interpretation. At the Naga restaurant Yong’s Kitchen in Safdarjung Enclave, boils are a highlight of the menu. There’s also the South-East Asian restaurant Rude Chef nearby. Its co-owner Wunganing Raikhan says their boil-inspired seafood platter has been on the menu since the restaurant opened in 2022, driven by the lack of coastal food options in the city. Priced at ₹1,820 for a medium platter (serving two) and ₹2,860 for a large platter (serving four), it is one of their best-sellers. “The theatre begins the moment the boil hits the table,” says Raikhan.

In contrast to pop-ups and limited runs, some have taken a permanent approach. In Pune, the seafood restaurant and bar Coast & Co. introduced them in November. Although it was initially planned for a select time, it was extended after sustained demand. “People kept telling us they would come back with friends and family,” say co-owners Chetan and Pooja Chorge. Priced at ₹2,899 for two and around ₹11,000 for parties up to eight people, the restaurant offers a fixed seafood mix that includes prawns, squid, clams and crab, paired with sauces such as Goan recheado, Kerala pepper, butter garlic and kokum. Served with rice and amboli (fermented rice and lentil crepes) alongside sweet potato and corn, it is designed to feel familiar. “We’ve kept the roots intact, but adjusted the flavours for the city’s palate.”

The casual Indian restaurant Via Bombay in Mumbai launched the seafood boil last year as a regular menu offering. Founder Ashesh L. Sajnani believes it works because it doesn’t feel imported. “Eating with your hands, sharing food, bonding over a spread, that’s what we’ve always done,” he says. Priced at ₹2,500 for two, and designed for sharing within a table rather than with strangers, the portion size is scaled down for smaller groups while retaining the core principles of the concept. Diners can choose between a Kolhapuri masala or butter-garlic version. Many diners, he notes, describe the experience as liberating.

At its core, the seafood boil works because it taps into something instinctive. It prioritises sharing over sequencing and communal over curated, making a case for a dining experience that values participation over performance.

