Desi Cultures is back with a week-long fermentation festival

To me, one of the most pertinent sessions is on the politics of fermentation and how it is linked to identity and power in daily life. Artists Rahee Punyashloka and Bao—both of whom work at the intersection of caste, gender and politics—look at how fermented foods interact with notions of smell, purity, space, gender and labour in India. Some years ago, the film Axone by Nicholas Kharkongor had touched upon something similar by using the fermented soy paste from Nagaland as a lens to look at how young students from the North East negotiated food, culture and identity in a new city. Does this new city ever embrace them into its fold or does the inherent stereotype and bias come in the way? In the film, the two flatmates from Manipur and Nepal spend the day trying to find a spot to cook meat with axone in a way that the pungent aroma does not reach the neighbours. through research, case studies and lived experiences. In this session, Punyashloka and Bao take this complex conversation forward as they unpack the “social and cultural meanings embedded in fermentation, revealing how microbes and their makers negotiate boundaries and challenge identities in the spaces they inhabit.”