Statement serveware elevates modern Indian dining
Chefs and restaurateurs are bringing back crockery from their trips abroad, visiting local pottery workshops, and waiting for over a year to have their customised designs in materials of their choice
It’s quite often that chef Kaushik Misra, the executive chef at Taj Mahal, New Delhi can be seen washing a set of plates reserved for dignitaries and royalty at the Chambers, the hotel’s exclusive business club. These are limited edition plates as “only 100 of these exist all over the world," says Misra. Taj Mahal, New Delhi has 10 of them.
A classic Versace design with the iconic Medusa logo and a handcrafted, gold-plated pattern around the rim, each plate costs over ₹25,000, and was purchased more than 15 years ago for its exclusivity that went well with the vibe of the business club. “I don’t let anyone else near them. I wash these myself," says Misra, who spends as much time on plating as he does perfecting a recipe. “Diners are looking at crockery in an articulate way. It’s the canvas on which the food comes alive."
Gone are the days when serveware was an afterthought in restaurants—from staid-white plates in bone china and porcelain, it’s now moved to customised stoneware, bamboo and patterned beauties, which are works of art. Restaurateurs are willing to spend more, some even crores.