Statement serveware elevates modern Indian dining

A classic Versace design with the iconic Medusa logo and a handcrafted, gold-plated pattern around the rim, each plate costs over ₹25,000, and was purchased more than 15 years ago for its exclusivity that went well with the vibe of the business club. “I don’t let anyone else near them. I wash these myself," says Misra, who spends as much time on plating as he does perfecting a recipe. “Diners are looking at crockery in an articulate way. It’s the canvas on which the food comes alive."

Gone are the days when serveware was an afterthought in restaurants—from staid-white plates in bone china and porcelain, it’s now moved to customised stoneware, bamboo and patterned beauties, which are works of art. Restaurateurs are willing to spend more, some even crores.

With a strong focus on visual appeal, and to make their dishes stand out on social media, chefs and restaurateurs are bringing back crockery from their trips abroad, visiting pottery workshops and manufacturing units, and waiting for over a year to have their customised designs in materials of their choice. “People are not only eating with their mouths, they’re eating with their eyes and their phones," says Ashish Singh, COO and culinary director, Café Delhi Heights, a pan-India restaurant that has a dedicated team to source serveware.

Take Le Cirque at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, which shut down for a couple of years before re-launching earlier this month. Not many know that the plates—white with a clown motif and tiny juggling balls—are a patented design for the restaurant since 1974, made by Bernardaud, the iconic 150-year-old porcelain brand from Italy.

In the hotel’s other restaurant Megu, the serveware is by Japanese brand Noritake—an intricate pattern in red made with a liner brush. “Many of our legacy restaurants don’t change the design of crockery because it adds to the brand’s historicity," says director of food and beverage Asish Arora.

An artisan at Sienna's Santiniketan workshop.

Shuli Ghosh, founder and creative director of Kolkata-based Sienna Store, which opened in 2015 and added a café and an eight-seater restaurant subsequently, remembers spending many sleepless nights to create four different types of mugs for the coffee chain Subko. One with a 24-carat gold decal detail in the interior rim took over a year to make. Ghosh started working closely with artisans in Santiniketan using natural pigments. From supplying their first order of 1,500-plus ceramic mugs to Subko three years ago, she now collaborates with five-star hotels, boutique properties and restaurants across the country.

“Though still a very niche segment, many are willing to wait months," says Rohit Kulkarni, co-founder, The Curators of Clay, a Pune-based pottery studio that makes custom serveware for restaurants, including chef Prateek Sadhu’s Naar in Kasauli, chef Amninder Sandhu’s Bawri in Goa, Vicky Ratnani’s Omny Kitchen in Gurugram, Ginkgo in Pune, and Bengaluru’s Nāvu Kitchen. Interestingly, for Nāvu Kitchen, Kulkarni and his business partner Bhairavi Naik came up with the idea of assembling broken pieces of crockery and “perfecting them" to present it as brand new.

Additionally, many are scouring factories and workshops in Khurja, Morbi, Jamnagar, Puducherry, Moradabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, and Chennai.

Chef-entrepreneur Tarun Sibal, who co-owns Titlie (Goa), Street Storyss (Bengaluru), and Khi Khi (Delhi), says the detailing of the serveware goes hand in hand with menu planning. “We prepare a moodboard," he says, proceeding to show a detailed docket on which images of various products and shade cards are created. For one of the cocktails, for instance, Sibal had brass glassware customised in Moradabad with a floral motif in a blue-ish colour to match the colour of the drink.

They are also venturing into by-lanes of markets all over the world to bring back what restaurateur Sahil Sambhi calls “storytelling". The founder and CEO of House of Yuvi, which has restaurants Japonico, Latango and Vietnom in the National Capital Region, besides Bawri (Goa), and Berlin (Indore), is travelling to Puducherry on a research trip with his team next week to identify pottery studios and manufacturers specialising in soapstone, for his soon-to-open restaurant Nadoo in Delhi.

Speaking of serveware as storytelling, Ikk Panjab (Delhi, Chandigarh) weaves in the story of nostalgia. For this, co-owners Rajan and Deepika Sethi had several discussions with brand Hitkari to customise the plates based on photographs of old crockery designs that were used in Rajan’s grandfather’s house over five to six decades ago.

Curators of Clay.

“Food, art, and design always come together to evoke emotions," says Drasty Shah, founder, The Project Café, Goa, an “art-forward" hotel housed in a renovated 130-year-old Portuguese Villa in Assagao. It hosts art exhibitions in its dining space that serves contemporary vegetarian cuisine. Shah spent months in Goan pottery studios with local artisans, explaining her brand’s design philosophy to create serveware in stoneware for the restaurant.

Others like Mirove Artisanal Kitchen, a Jaipur restaurant that’s catching attention for its spectacular design inspired by Jantar Mantar, did a deep dive to understand the best materials for dinnerware, finalising on metal plates for its sustainable and recyclable value.

“Serveware is no longer just about being functional. Today, it’s about sustainability, design, and the overall dining narrative. Since it’s the first point of contact with diners, it sets the stage for everything that follows," says Sonali Sharma, Mirove’s founder.

Serveware tells the story of restaurants by arriving on the table. For Diva Hospitality’s Atrangi, a year-old Michelin star restaurant in Dubai, crockery planning took almost a year. The brief to Delhi-based Clay Company was detailed—honouring grandmothers as fun, adventurous, and creative women. The result: a ceramic plate in abstract forms of women’s faces with dreamy eyes in a colour palette of red, blue, and black. This is the first plate that comes to the table as part of the amuse bouche.

Is that art or food on the plate? You decide.

Abhilasha Ojha is a Delhi-based art and culture writer.