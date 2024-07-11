What and where to eat in Seychelles
SummaryFrom exotic fruit chutneys to samosas and spice-laden curries, the East African nation offers a delightful mix of foods that draw heavily from Indian influences
An old plantation-style bungalow houses the popular Marie Antoinette Restaurant in Mahé, the largest island in Seychelles. Set on a lush hillside, overlooking the capital city of Victoria, this family-run place is believed to be an institution. Arguably so, given that it’s one of the oldest restaurants on the islands dating back to the 1970s, offering a taste of Creole cuisine showcasing the traditional dishes of the archipelago. Hot, balmy weather and the lack of air conditioning notwithstanding, I relish unassuming plates, from a refreshingly tangy mango salad to octopus curry, rice, smoked fish and breadfruit croquettes. Other tables around me are laden with similar Creole food, using recipes that have remained unchanged at this family-run restaurant.
Seychelles boasts of a strong culinary repertoire, with flavours spanning Indian, African, French and Chinese influences, that have combined over the years to make up Creole, or more definitively, Seychellois Creole cuisine.