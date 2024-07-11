What and where to eat in Seychelles

The first settlers to inhabit the islands were the French, who arrived at the turn of the eighteenth century, bringing their culinary skills with them. Later, Indians brought with them a love for piquant curries and lentils, the Chinese influenced the cuisine with rice and noodles, while the Africans introduced ingredients like cassava, plantain, breadfruit and coconut milk, that has led to the birth of Creole cuisine as it is known today. Visit any local Creole restaurant and you’ll find a smattering of staples like spice-laden curries, fragrant lentils and rice, fruit chutneys, samosas, pork noodles, rougail saucisse (sausage stew) and vegetable fritters. The Creole curry, for instance, is quite similar to its Indian cousin, featuring spices like cumin, turmeric, nutmeg and in some cases, saffron as well. Chutneys are made fresh everyday and are unlike the ones we know and relish in India. For instance, most chutneys feature grated fruit, which are then marinated in spices or oil, rather than being ground into a thick paste like the Indian version. Papaya chutney or pawpaw satini as it is locally called, can be paired with curries on the side, and other popular options include coconut, aubergine or pumpkin chutney. If you’re up for it, try sampling local delicacies such as shark chutney that is not for the faint of heart. It is made as a specialty dish by just a handful of restaurants, including Marie Antoinette.