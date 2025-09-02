Eating ‘kur’ and ‘rildok’ with the Sherpas

It’s only 8am as my plane descends at Tenzing-Hillary Airport. We are in Lukla (2,860 m), in Nepal's northeastern Solukhumbu district, which includes the Khumbu region. As the gateway to the Sagarmatha National Park, and home to the Mount Everest and other peaks, it attracts thousands of people from across the globe.

More than 350 kilometres from Kathmandu, the cobbled, pedestrian-only path outside Lukla’s airport is already alive with trekkers, stopping at Sherpa-run tea houses over breakfast and chatter, before setting off on the trail.

The Sherpas are an ethnic community indigenous to Solukhumbu. The name Sherpa is derived from the Tibetan word shar (meaning east) and pa (meaning people). Originally from Kham in eastern Tibet, the Sherpas migrated to Nepal in the 15th century to escape conflict, in search of fertile land and new opportunities — bringing their culture, language and food traditions with them. Today, Solukhumbu region is home to one of Nepal’s largest Sherpa populations and a lesser-known culinary haven. As Nepal’s autumn trekking season begins in September-October, skipping Sherpa cuisine means missing a key part of the experience. In Khumbu’s settlements like Lukla, Namche Bazar (3,440 m), Tyangboche (3,860 m), Dingboche (4,410 m) — the food speaks of a heritage shaped by migration and resilience.

We plonk ourselves at the communal dining room of Everest Mountain Home, right outside Lukla’s airport exit, to begin our morning like the locals: with a cup of su-cha or butter tea, made by boiling black tea and blending it with cow ghee (traditionally yak butter was used) and salt. “Every morning and evening, we Sherpas have su-cha," says Doma Pinasa Sherpa, a former trekking guide from Lukla. “It keeps the body warm in high altitudes." Unlike masala chai, su-cha offers fat, calories and hydration ideal in the cold.

A healthy, traditional staple is tsampa — roasted barley flour mixed into a porridge by stirring water or milk. “It is light, and keeps the body warm and full for a longer time," says Sherpa, adding it helps as trekkers spend long hours walking with few meal breaks.

View Full Image 'Kur' served at Everest Mountain Home. (Ridhi Agrawal)

I skip the tsampa for kur, a deep-fried, fluffy bread with a hint of sweetness. Crunchy on the outside and soft inside, it’s served with a bowl of vegetables in a gravy, or potatoes, and instantly reminds me of Mangalore buns.

As we ascend on the trail, at Namche Bazar, Khumbu’s largest Sherpa settlement, we head to the Tenzing Norgay Heritage Centre, where tales of heritage come alive. This quiet museum houses traditional artefacts, and wooden utensils and tools, many of which have vanished from modern Sherpa kitchens.

After six hours of hiking to Tyangboche, Trekker’s Lodge offers Sherpa stew or shyakpa — a mildly spiced, soupy comforting treat of dough strips simmered with potatoes, spinach, spring onions, carrots and radish. Rice is added to make the broth thick, and the dough gives the stew a chewy texture.

Traditionally, yak or sheep meat was added to shyakpa. But due to scarce availability these days, the meat is replaced by chicken or buff. Meat is either flown in from Kathmandu, or transported on foot to Khumbu as the region is remote. Since refrigeration and preservation options are limited, stocking fresh meat is challenging. For this reason, guides recommend trekkers stick to a vegetarian diet on the trek.

On the Everest trail, most tea houses serve Sherpa food, even if it’s not on the menu. Hosts are always happy to prepare home-style dishes if ingredients are available. At Lukla’s Everest Mountain Home, kur is served with boiled potatoes making the combination slightly dry, whereas higher up at Dingboche Resort in Dingboche, it is served with a bowl of vegetable gravy.

Farming is difficult in Khumbu, and it reflects in the food culture. Rooted in simplicity and resilience, the food is cooked to nourish and strengthen in the cold, thin air. Some of the local ingredients are potatoes, barley (jau), buckwheat (paphad) and wheat, often grown at home or in the fields nearby. “Potato is the main ingredient in Sherpa dishes as other vegetables cannot be grown because of extreme weather conditions," says Sherpa. These humble spuds find their way into every other dish — from potato pancakes like riki kur, to stews like rildok.

View Full Image 'Khapse' is both a tea-time snack and a ceremonial treat. (Ridhi Agrawal )

As you get closer to the base camp, food becomes pricier. In Gorakshep (5,164 m), the last camp for refreshments before Everest Base Camp (5364 m), a single apple can cost ₹300. With remote access, limited menus are the norm. But once you fly back into Kathmandu, you can explore Sherpa delicacies. And even if you’re not trekking, Nepal’s capital city offers plenty of places to experience Sherpa cuisine.

In Boudhha, a neighbourhood in the northeast fringes of Kathmandu, the food is just as authentic. It’s home to the Boudhanath Stupa, a Unesco World Heritage Site, and a cultural melting pot of Nepali communities including Sherpas and Tibetans. Several Sherpa-run restaurants, tucked in alleys, serve home-style dishes here.

Start your food trail after circumambulating the stupa at Himalayan Sherpa Food House, a family-run eatery located inside an alley near the coffee shop Himalayan Java. With only a handful of tables, this hole-in-the-wall spot is popular among locals for riki kur. Made by grating potatoes and binding them with refined flour or buckwheat flour, it is pan-fried and served with butter, coriander chutney, and sometimes somar, a ghee-based sauce with spices and green chilli paste.

Another sought-after dish here is rildok, a traditional potato soup prepared with boiled potatoes that are pounded using a wooden mortar and pestle until the pulp is sticky and smooth, and shaped into balls. The potato balls are then simmered thoroughly in a tomato broth, flavoured with garlic, ginger and spring onions. Some also add a pinch of the local pepper timur, or a dollop of chilli chutney for extra zing.

View Full Image A 'khapse' store in Bouddha. (Eileen McDougall)

Less than two kilometres from here, near the eastern exit of the stupa and close to Hotel Tibet International, is Sherpa Kitchen, another family-run gem. With a red signboard and a relaxed dining space, it’s known for seasonal dishes like phalgi, a winter-only corn stew made from sun-dried green corn and vegetables, sometimes with meat. Their riki kur, rildok and homemade chutneys are also stand-outs.

From here on, keep an eye out for khapse, a deep-fried ribbon-like snack so ubiquitous around Boudhha. Stacked in heaps on store fronts, and sold in packets at streets and alleys around the stupa, this snack is easy to spot. Traditionally prepared during weddings, Losar (new year) and other festivals, khapse is both a treat and a symbol of celebration. Crispy and mildly sweet, it is also eaten as a tea-time snack. Have one in hand, and you’ll blend into the crowd, if only for a moment. That’s Sherpa cuisine in a nutshell — humble, hearty, and shaped by the land it comes from.

Ridhi Agrawal is a freelance writer based in Nepal.