Eating ‘kur’ and ‘rildok’ with the Sherpas
Beyond ‘thukpa’ and momos, try the hearty vegetable stews, potato and buckwheat flour pancakes, and wash everything down with salty 'su-cha' or butter tea as you blend in with the mountain life
It’s only 8am as my plane descends at Tenzing-Hillary Airport. We are in Lukla (2,860 m), in Nepal's northeastern Solukhumbu district, which includes the Khumbu region. As the gateway to the Sagarmatha National Park, and home to the Mount Everest and other peaks, it attracts thousands of people from across the globe.
More than 350 kilometres from Kathmandu, the cobbled, pedestrian-only path outside Lukla’s airport is already alive with trekkers, stopping at Sherpa-run tea houses over breakfast and chatter, before setting off on the trail.
The Sherpas are an ethnic community indigenous to Solukhumbu. The name Sherpa is derived from the Tibetan word shar (meaning east) and pa (meaning people). Originally from Kham in eastern Tibet, the Sherpas migrated to Nepal in the 15th century to escape conflict, in search of fertile land and new opportunities — bringing their culture, language and food traditions with them. Today, Solukhumbu region is home to one of Nepal’s largest Sherpa populations and a lesser-known culinary haven. As Nepal’s autumn trekking season begins in September-October, skipping Sherpa cuisine means missing a key part of the experience. In Khumbu’s settlements like Lukla, Namche Bazar (3,440 m), Tyangboche (3,860 m), Dingboche (4,410 m) — the food speaks of a heritage shaped by migration and resilience.