Eating ‘kur’ and ‘rildok’ with the Sherpas

Farming is difficult in Khumbu, and it reflects in the food culture. Rooted in simplicity and resilience, the food is cooked to nourish and strengthen in the cold, thin air. Some of the local ingredients are potatoes, barley (jau), buckwheat (paphad) and wheat, often grown at home or in the fields nearby. “Potato is the main ingredient in Sherpa dishes as other vegetables cannot be grown because of extreme weather conditions," says Sherpa. These humble spuds find their way into every other dish — from potato pancakes like riki kur, to stews like rildok.