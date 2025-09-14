‘Maach’, ‘mangsho’ and ‘mishti’ on this tasting menu from Bengal
Sienna Calcutta's brand new chef's table experience called ‘Rannaghor’ offers fresh perspective and flavours of the region
On a research trip to Bolpur in West Bengal earlier in May, the Sienna Calcutta restaurant team stumbled upon kulthi/kulith (Macrotyloma uniflorum) or horsegram at the weekly market. The pulse may be commonly eaten in other parts of the country, but is practically unheard of in the Bengali kitchen, albeit is a staple food among the indigenous Santhal communities of Birbhum district. While in Namkhana, a fishing harbour in South 24 Parganas, the chefs came across bok maach, a species of gar fish widely considered as by-catch, that rarely makes it to Kolkata’s top markets. The experiences took them down a rabbit hole, nudging them with possibilities, and an urge to change the course of Bengali cuisine in modern Indian dining. As for some of the ingredients, both kulthi and bok maach have now found their place at an eight-seater intimate chef’s table experience titled Rannaghor (Bengali for kitchen) at the restaurant.