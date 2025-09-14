‘Maach’, ‘mangsho’ and ‘mishti’ on this tasting menu from Bengal

“The whole idea is to have a conversation around Bengali food beyond the usual kosha mangsho and chingri malaikari. Although our food culture is largely dictated by what is popular in Kolkata, the reality is different when we step out of the city. The fact that there are so many regional differences within the state is what makes us curious," says head chef Avinandan Kundu, who honed his cooking chops in Paris and Denmark before moving back to the city of his birth in 2019. For the team, the Bolpur trip offered a newfound opportunity. The characteristic flavour preferences of the locals, the choice of ingredients and style of tempering dishes, and how each of these vary depending on the social hierarchy were enough to get them brainstorming. “Something as basic as a squeeze of lime over ghee-rice, or an aversion for a particular dal among certain classes of people, were all very new for us," he says.