4 Andhra recipes for the summer
SummaryPopular imagination colours most Telugu food a fiery, spicy red. But the cuisine has a whole host of cool or cold foods that are perfect for summer and require almost no time in the kitchen
With the heatwave in north India, and temperatures hovering perilously close to 50 degree Celsius, the uninitiated frown in confusion when faced with the prospect of an Andhra meal. The picture that comes to mind is red, oily, and spicy food – swimming in gravy, requiring them to gulp gallons of water later.
Understandably, generic restaurants that serve south Indian food do not dispel this notion, given the pulls and pushes of commerce, and the fact that home-style dishes don’t always translate well to restaurant consumption. However, most regions of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana deal with scorching hot temperatures through April and May, before the monsoons help calm things down. With this, traditional cuisines of both these regions have dishes that are remarkably different in texture, consistency and flavour profile through the summer months.