4 Andhra recipes for the summer

Pesara kattu

This runny dal, again made of split moong dal (pesara pappu) is a regular feature in summer lunch menus in Andhra households. The more pragmatic appeal lies in the fact that its mild, soothing flavour is achieved without having to spend too much time at the stove. The more season-specific nutritive appeal lies in the fact that moong is light on the stomach and cooling for the body given its alkalinity. Also, according to a paper published in Food & Nutrition Research, moong is “particularly rich in protein, containing about 20.97 – 31.32% protein content". The dal is first pressure-cooked and mashed. A pinch of turmeric and a some salt are mixed in. The tempering is made in hot ghee – a teaspoon of mustard seeds is crackled, a similar amount of jeera or cumin is added and lightly browned; a little knob of ginger (usually grated) is thrown in with a couple of slit green chillies, curry leaves and asafoetida for aroma. This is added into the mashed dal and stirred in. Served with rice, this versatile dish is mild enough to work well with any subzi or achaar, too.