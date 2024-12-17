Dive into Sindhi cooking with a recipe for fried fish
SummaryIn an excerpt from her new book, Sindh, author Sapna Ajwani writes about the significance of fish in her community's cuisine
Fish is the most common and recurring symbol in the Indus valley seals, which were used for trade purposes. Many of these seals have also been found at other contemporaneous sites in Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Iran. The occurrence of fish on these seals is probably because dried fish was one of their chief export items. These exports, including shark fin and maw to China, continued until the time of the British. We call the bounty of the Indus, as ‘fruits of the sea’ or samdh ja mewa since the Indus is referred to as the sea not a river.