Dive into Sindhi cooking with a recipe for fried fish

Taryal macchi

When we were young, our mum used to sing, ‘aj maachi mani thayee aye kair khayee wiyo (today there’s fish with flatbread who ate it)’, to lure us into eating food. She would separate the bones of the pomfret from its flesh and place the latter into a flatbread, roll, and give it to us to munch on. By the time I was 5-6, I’d eat the whole pomfret, including bones. This fish used to be a regular during ‘plain meals’ (that’s what I would call meals if there was no other meat or fish). I would come home from school and ask ‘is there something nice to eat?’ Just a piece of fried fish would make me happy. If there was a fish head, the most prized piece in our family, I’d be ecstatic. When I visited Sindh, I ate Sindhi macchi (or carp) fried, for all meals. Macchi mani (fried fish with flatbreads) is a standard meal combination for us.