The shared food heritage of Sinhalese and Indian festive menus
SummaryMid-April heralds New Year celebrations for Indians as well as Sri Lankans; and their festive dishes exemplify that ‘food is a shared language’
The astrological shift as the sun moves from the House of Pisces to the House of Aries marks a turning point—in time, seasons and food. In the Indian sub-continent, this celestial swing is celebrated as a period of fresh beginnings with regional new year festivals such as Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Pana Sankranti in Odisha and Aluth Avurudu in Sri Lanka.
These new year celebrations may occur across different states and countries, but the festive food reveals a deep-rooted culinary kinship—especially when it comes to South Indian and Sinhalese dishes. Sri Lankan cuisine is renowned for its depth and diversity. A 2020 article , titled Indigenous and traditional foods of Sri Lanka, in the research-based editorial publication Journal of Ethnic Foods, explains, “Elements of Afro-Arabic, Central Asian, European, South-east Asian and Oriental food cultures that followed with the trade activities, royal marriages, and invasions have been customised to align with the habits, the culture, and the palate of island inhabitants while keeping the indigenous and traditional food culture in a nutshell."
The influences that shaped Sri Lankan cuisine may be many, but the strongest is that of neighbouring South India. The shared pantry, which includes coconut milk, rice flour, jaggery, and bananas, is a legacy of centuries of cultural and trade exchange across the Palk Strait, an ancient passage through water connecting Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.