The shared food heritage of Sinhalese and Indian festive menus

Chef Deepak Barua, Executive Chef at Anantara Kalutara Resort, has realised the extent of India’s influence on Sri Lankan cuisine, due to historical and geographical connections, in the three years that he’s been in the island country. “Rice plays a pivotal role in Sri Lankan cuisine and it’s a staple consumed during all meals – much like in South India," he says. At a new year celebration at Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle, I do a round of the festive table and spot many foods that seem similar to a few Indian dishes. Sri Lanka’s konda kavum, a pillowy deep-fried sweet made from rice flour and sugar-palm treacle, finds a parallel in Kerala’s unniyappam, sweet spiced fritters made with rice flour and banana; the aluwa, square treats made from roasted rice flour, treacle, cashewnuts, and cardamom is much like coconut barfi; kiribath (literally milk rice) is similar to paal pongal or coconut milk payasam; and kokis seems just another name for that crunchy Kerala confection, acchapam or rose cookies. The murukkus are just the same on both sides of the border.