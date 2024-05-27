Discovering the traditional British liqueur sloe gin
SummaryThe sloe gin story starts in hedgerows of the British countryside, and ends in a liqueur that is the perfect winter drink
Plonking my suitcase on the luggage rack in the luxuriously appointed room, I rush to the picture window overlooking the Edwardian garden and woodland. The view seems like something from an 18th century painting of the English countryside.
A small decanter and a jar of truffle popcorn lure me back to the seating area. I pour a measure into the crystal wine glass and take a sip. It’s warming and rich, a delicate balance of tart and sweet. A small tag reveals the antecedents of the dark reddish-purplish liquid: Sloe gin.