Discovering the traditional British liqueur sloe gin

The fruits are harvested in autumn at first frost, which naturally splits the berry skins, allowing the fruit juices to infuse, and it is left to steep with gin and sugar. The liqueur is ready to be sipped around Christmas. The making of sloe gin is wrapped in folklore. “The Fae (fairies) are said to protect the blackthorn trees and their fruit. To disturb the Fae is not wise, which is why picking post first frost is the best time—the Fae don’t like cold frosts," Lakeman says.