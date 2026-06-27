Small batch spices and condiments that deserve a spot in your kitchen right now

In one of their Instagram videos from May, Bong Eats co-founder Insiya Poonawala can be seen carrying neatly packed boxes to a post office in Lisbon. It also has Saptarshi Chakraborty, the other half of the popular YouTube recipe channel, printing and sticking labels on small tin containers that read—shahi gorom moshla, kochuri-torkari moshla, vegetable chop and bhaja moshla to name a few. The duo started retailing everyday spice blends from the Bengali pantry across Europe and the UK in April. They now plan to bring the line-up to India by the end of the month.
In one of their Instagram videos from May, Bong Eats co-founder Insiya Poonawala can be seen carrying neatly packed boxes to a post office in Lisbon. It also has Saptarshi Chakraborty, the other half of the popular YouTube recipe channel, printing and sticking labels on small tin containers that read—shahi gorom moshla, kochuri-torkari moshla, vegetable chop and bhaja moshla to name a few. The duo started retailing everyday spice blends from the Bengali pantry across Europe and the UK in April. They now plan to bring the line-up to India by the end of the month.
“We started Bong Eats about a decade ago to help more people cook Bengali food at home. While our viewers were already using our recipes to make the spice mixes, we realised this was the next best thing to making them at home,” says Chakraborty, who along with Poonawala, are currently shuttling between Lisbon and Kolkata.
“We started Bong Eats about a decade ago to help more people cook Bengali food at home. While our viewers were already using our recipes to make the spice mixes, we realised this was the next best thing to making them at home,” says Chakraborty, who along with Poonawala, are currently shuttling between Lisbon and Kolkata.
Over the last few years, a clutch of recipe content creators have launched small batch, independent food ventures to create new revenue models. Many believe it’s a way to build a community around their work. Even supper club chefs are turning their signature condiments into retail products, allowing diners to recreate a part of the experience at home.
Take Kristi Kikon, who started documenting recipes from her Lotha Naga heritage on Instagram just before the pandemic. In 2022, the Dimapur-based home cook and entrepreneur launched Ohan Ki, a homegrown brand selling smoked meats, pickles and fermented specialities from the region. Today, it regularly ships orders to the US, Japan, China, Singapore and Australia.
Bong Eats launched a range of home-made spices in 2024 in collaboration with Amar Khamar, a Kolkata-based artisanal food brand. Their independent line-up includes nihari, Kolkata biryani and sambar masala amongst others. What sets them apart is not just the product, but the thought process behind them. The recipe for the sambhar masala, for instance, happened through Bong Eats Adda, a community of food lovers, where members from Kerala and Tamil Nadu shared their family recipes. Poonawala and Chakraborty then fine tuned them into a signature blend. Meanwhile, the recipe for the nihari mix is the result of years of eating at Pakistani restaurants in the US and also in their home city in Kolkata. “The idea is to roast fresh spices in batches, almost like you’d do with specialty coffee,” says Chakraborty.
For supper club chefs behind Around the Table Ishita Desai and Rukaiya Kanchwala, flavoured butters are part of food drops they occasionally organise in between their 8-seater, theme-based dining experiences in their Mumbai apartment. The sale announcements, Desai says, are made through a small WhatsApp group consisting of diners, a close-knit community they’ve built over the years. The idea came about from a butter-themed brunch menu they hosted earlier in March, inspired by the Japanese novel Butter written by Asako Yuzuki. They currently sell these under the brand Around the Shelf: the fig and sumac butter can be drizzled on ice creams; dill, roasted garlic & white pepper butter to sauté vegetables or make pasta; and hot honey as just a spread on toast. Inspiration often comes from supermarket visits during their travels across the world, Desai adds.
It was travel that nudged Aparna Bhat to start her supper club Traveling Thali, bringing Georgian breakfast spreads and Turkish tables to Mumbai. Her signature adjika became an extension of those meals—a herbaceous tomato condiment flavoured with garlic, commonly eaten across the Caucasus region. Bhat first tasted it in Uzbekistan, however, “despite all the common variations commonly eaten out there, my version is a one that comes together with Indian produce,” says Bhat. She bottles the adjika made using tomatoes from Simbiosis farm (near Lonavala) through the winter months, and organic stores for the rest of the year.
The goal is simple: for Bong Eats, the spices are an opportunity to recreate a kochuri or Kolkata biryani anywhere in the world. You rarely need another excuse to cook.