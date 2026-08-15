How Indian independence created three tea industries

Aravinda Anantharaman
3 min read15 Aug 2026, 05:15 PM IST
logo
Chai became a staple in Pakistan and India, thanks to British marketing efforts.(istockphoto)
Summary
Driven by Partition, the 1971 war and changing trade routes, a single colonial enterprise gave rise to the distinct ‘chai’ rituals of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

Indian independence and its aftermath had an unexpected effect on the subcontinent’s tea industry. It created three industries: India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

When the East India Company set out to create a parallel tea economy in the colonies, today’s Bangladesh was very much part of this exercise, being an extension of the eastern parts of India. Tea planting experiments in the 1840s included Chittagong, just south of Tripura. When the country of Bangladesh was created in 1971, and sought its tea origin story, some of the estates assumed significance, like the Malnicherra Tea Estate in Sylhet, planted in the 1850s.

Before that, Partition in 1947 cleaved the tea industry. And the newly created Pakistan now had prolific tea-producing districts in the east (then East Pakistan) and a large consumer base in the west.

Also Read | A beginner's guide to compressed tea cakes

Tea was popular in Pakistan, as it was in India, thanks to British marketing efforts, with chai the most popular form of the beverage. Pakistan’s tea map still carries the doodh chai, made with milk, sugar and black tea; noon chai, which is the pinkish green tea; the kehwa, with its green tea and saffron; and the Sulaimani, with lemon instead of milk.

Chai culture, too, is not dissimilar to its subcontinental origins. Lahore is home to the iconic Pak Tea House—it began as the India Tea House in 1940, started by a Sikh family. With Partition, the owners left and the cafe’s shutters came down. In 1948, it was reopened as the Pak Tea House and became a haunt for artists and intellectuals.

When Bangladesh was formed in 1971, it split the country’s tea industry once again, only this time it separated consumer from producer. It was not a clean break. The tea estates in the east bore the brunt of the war, and it took the next few years to rebuild the industry.

Also Read | How Indian tea tourism is rebranding for a new generation

Meanwhile, the loss of this supply of black tea from Bangladesh was a big blow to Pakistan, which does not cultivate tea but has historically enjoyed a high tea consumption rate (currently around 1.2kg per person annually)—higher than India’s which is still under 1kg per person per year. To meet the country’s tea demand, Sri Lanka and Kenya stepped in. Even today, Pakistan’s tea imports are significant, so much so that in 2022 the government appealed to people to cut back “one or two cups of tea per day,” as the country was buying tea on loan.

Meanwhile in Bangladesh, production continues to increase, with Sreemangal emerging as a tea hub. Tea culture here shares more in common with eastern India—tea cabins and adda, doodh cha (milk tea) and rong cha (black tea), commonly drunk. And the Sreemangal seven-layer tea seems to be a local curiosity, a tea with seven layers, each a distinct brew varying in density.

Not a bad metaphor, I think, for three countries that shared a beginning but have since set off on very different tea journeys.

1001 Teas is a fortnightly series about the many stories hidden in the world of tea.

Aravinda Anantharaman (@AravindaAnanth1) is a tea drinker, writer and editor.

Also Read | Why the tea flower deserves your attention

About the Author

Aravinda Anantharaman

Aravinda Anantharaman has been writing the fortnightly tea column "1001 Teas" for Mint Lounge since 2019, exploring tea culture through the lens of heritage, craft, community, and trade. She has been writing on tea for a decade, and has extensively covered tea people, communities and markets for publications such as World Tea News, STiR Tea and Coffee, and Tea Journey.<br><br>For the Lounge, she has written several cover stories on topics ranging from tea tourism and Tibetan exile narratives to the preservation of personal histories.<br><br>Aravinda has worked as a children's librarian, author and editor over the last 26 years. She has published two children's biographies with Penguin Random House India and served on the Crossword Books jury for three years. Aravinda is a partner at Copac Media, a communications studio supporting non-profit organisations and artisan brands.<br><br>Her writing centres on documenting disappearing worlds—whether private libraries, traditional tea cultivation, or aging communities—before they are lost. Based in Bengaluru, she is drawn to stories of migration and the question: what do we keep, what do we lose, and how do we pass it on?

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.