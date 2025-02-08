Final exam mutton fry and other challenges
SummaryA recipe for South Indian-style goat fry in exchange for 70 percent in geography? Good food can be a calming experience during exams
Today, the daughter came back ravenous from her geography exam and said she craved beef chilli fry. I didn’t have beef. “So, make mutton chilli fry like beef," she demanded and flounced off. It’s exam time. I had promised to make her whatever she wanted for the duration, so I had little choice.
Final exams have always been a trying time—for me at least.
When I was a high school student, my attention span was short, my exam planning was non-existent, and I believed I would somehow pass. I blundered along. Mostly I passed, not with any distinction, often barely, and, sometimes, I failed. In the event, I cannot thank the great examiner in the sky enough that those days are gone, never to return.
The dread of finals is back now in some fashion because the teen’s ninth-standard endgame is nigh. She studies better than I ever did, and while she’s no bookworm, she wants to do reasonably well. Her mother and I want that too, but only by using positive reinforcement, which, in this family means food. Good food has a calming influence on both parents and child.