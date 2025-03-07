Give your kitchen a refreshing spring makeover
SummaryMarch spells new beginnings with fresh blooms, cuckoo songs and vibrant blue skies. Capture these elements with objects to brighten daily as well as celebratory meals
To curate a (near) perfect selection of tableware for spring, the approach was two-fold—pick elements to represent Pantone’s colour of the year, Mocha Mousse, and combine it with elements of spring. Mocha Mousse symbolises connection and harmony making it meaningful for a dinner table, while borrowing inspiration from nature is a ticket to a brand-new season. For crockery and tableware enthusiasts, the easiest way to portray Mocha Mousse is through clay and ceramics, while spring is marked by vibrant prints and design accents of birds and bees. Conceptual pieces, ceramics from Korea and art-forward essentials bring a unique touch. Wrap it all up with your brand of hosting, warmth and joy.