Give your kitchen a refreshing spring makeover

To curate a (near) perfect selection of tableware for spring, the approach was two-fold—pick elements to represent Pantone’s colour of the year, Mocha Mousse, and combine it with elements of spring. Mocha Mousse symbolises connection and harmony making it meaningful for a dinner table, while borrowing inspiration from nature is a ticket to a brand-new season. For crockery and tableware enthusiasts, the easiest way to portray Mocha Mousse is through clay and ceramics, while spring is marked by vibrant prints and design accents of birds and bees. Conceptual pieces, ceramics from Korea and art-forward essentials bring a unique touch. Wrap it all up with your brand of hosting, warmth and joy.

FROM THE TREETOPS

Table linen bordered in bright yellow accentuated by motifs of monkeys, cuckoos and mangoes (above) capture the season’s key elements in an endearing and fun manner.

Available on artchivesindia.com; Price ₹5,800 for a set of 4 table mats and napkins.

View Full Image Eileen Glasses from La Dimora Selections.

DRINK LIKE A BIRD

Add a touch of playfulness with Eileen drinking glasses inspired by birds dipping in and out of water fountains. These truly signify the spirit of spring. Available on ladimoraselections.com; Price ₹3,200 for a set of two.

View Full Image Field of pomegranates two-way bowl by Jodi.

DOUBLE MEAL

The stoneware artisanal piece is a tribute to pomegranates that are hand-drawn on the surface. The interior has black glaze in contract to the Mocha Mousse shade on the outside.

Available on thejodilife.com; ₹2,480

View Full Image Pasta plates by Maati Kruti.

A FEAST OF LEAVES

Potter Karuna Kathpalia from Pune designed these earthy pasta plates in different sizes to suit serving portions. Each handmade piece can be customised to your preference.

Available on @maatikruti, Instagram; price on request.

View Full Image Distorted tumblers by Matkaa Ghar.

TERRAIN AND TUMBLERS

Wabi-sabi in all its glory and whimsical colours to symbolise trees and undulating landscapes on these handmade ceramic tumblers by Nashik-based pottery brand Matkaa Ghar.

Available on @matkaaghar, Instagram; price on request.

View Full Image A dining set by Nakumora.

BRUSH WITH THE HILLS

These handcrafted pieces by the Nilgiris-based pottery brand Nakumora portray the age-old technique of blue and white pottery. The fluid brush-strokes in blue also represent the mist in the Nilgiris.

To buy, contact info@nakumora.com or call 96276 81289; price on request.

View Full Image Dipping bowl by Olee Maatee.

FOR A BUZZY PARTY

A bee sits pretty on this ceramic dipping bowl that can double as a dessert bowl. The piece is wheel-thrown and hand-glazed.

Available on OleeMaatee.com; ₹1,000

View Full Image Conceptual bowl by Vahe Ensemble.

BOWLED OVER

A conceptual bowl by Delhi-based sculptural artist Vaishnavi Wal is the perfect centerpiece for a dining table.

Available on vahe.co; price on request

View Full Image Bowls from Yehhee.

PAINTED PLATTERS

These collectibles from the Korean brand Yehhee can be used for all three meals as well as snacking. Their signature style is handcrafted and handpainted ceramics in uneven shapes.

Available on yehheeceramics.com; Price ₹3,498 (approximately)