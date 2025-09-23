In the heart of Sri Lanka, the hearth still burns and feeds
A farmhouse kitchen in Sigiriya serves up the taste of tradition, with an invitation to chop, stir, and share
Kanthi moves unhurriedly around the kitchen, carrying with her a motherly presence we all recognise, of someone who silently nourishes a household. She tends to clay pots set over a crackling wood fire, where aromatic Sinhalese curries simmer away. Middle-aged and steady-eyed, she cooks the way her mother once did, by instinct and not by a timer. She seems to belong to a generation when cooking was deservingly given hours, and not minutes.
We are in Sigiriya (also known as the 'Lion Fortress'), the cultural heartland of Sri Lanka, amidst the paddies, lakes, and forests of Jetwing Vil Uyana. Once degraded land, the property has been restored into a thriving wetland sanctuary where slender lorises, fishing cats, and even wild jackals roam the same grounds as the guests. Carved out of a quiet corner of its farmland is a modest kitchen — bucolic in spirit, with thatched roofs and clay floors. Kanthi hails from Rangirigama village, a short walk away from this conserved natural reserve. For over a decade, she’s been around in many roles — sometimes a labourer, or a cook for special occasions, and since 2021, the face of the ‘dining on the farm’ experience. Our lunch is yet to arrive, but the lure of a traditional, slow-cooked meal has already stirred up a Pavlovian appetite.