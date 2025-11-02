Everything you wanted to know about Sri Lankan teas

Kandy is the birthplace of the island’s tea industry and the tea I started with. It produces a bright, strong, full-bodied cup. It became my go-to mid-morning tea. Dimbula is the local favourite, more mellow, and the sort you can have with milk or without. I used to reach for this in the late afternoon when I wanted light but still perky. Sabaragamuwa, now the island’s largest tea-growing region, sits at low elevation: the tea is sweeter, with that reddish cup colour we love.