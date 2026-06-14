Samar Halarnkar: A steak chimichurri surprise from a teenager

Last week, while I was in Mumbai, my wife sent me a photograph of a steak with chimichurri sauce. It had been made, apparently in 15 minutes, by our 16-year-old daughter.
Last week, while I was in Mumbai, my wife sent me a photograph of a steak with chimichurri sauce. It had been made, apparently in 15 minutes, by our 16-year-old daughter.
Now, I’ve never made a steak, just one of those things I’ve been meaning to do for years. Plus, there’s the hassle of trying to find a good steak in these uncertain times. While I was away, all that got sorted out.
Now, I’ve never made a steak, just one of those things I’ve been meaning to do for years. Plus, there’s the hassle of trying to find a good steak in these uncertain times. While I was away, all that got sorted out.
I should leave town more often.
Her mother, a vegetarian, not only found a good steak but now authoritatively says that an undercut is best. For this column, the daughter replicated the steak and gave me, a veteran cook of 40-odd years, a personalised class, impatiently rushing me through steps that I hesitated with, such as using butter and oil.
How had this girl—a singer, athlete and largely indifferent student until her class X board exams—become such a confident cook?
I have given her no lessons, she refuses to help in the kitchen and tries to dodge daily plate washing duties. But since she was a little girl, she has either silently watched or evolved her own style. And there’s Instagram to fill in the blanks and supply fresh inspiration.
“She cooks exactly like you, except she’s very easy on the butter and oil,” said the wife. “She has little patience or a plan, wanders into the kitchen, reads something, and starts doing it. She’s her own biggest critic.” A few months ago, to our astonishment—and nervousness—she proclaimed that she would make a pasta aglio olio for us from scratch. Her only condition was that we stay away from the kitchen.
Normally, when she’s been using the kitchen, it looks like a hurricane hit it, but this time we not only received two plated pastas but the pleasant surprise of a spotless kitchen. It seems to all depend on her mood.
The only inkling I had that a steak was being made this time was a WhatsApp message from her: how long does it take for a steak to cook? Well, that depends, I replied, on whether you want it rare, medium or, like many Indians, well done. She didn’t like it rubbery, and she didn’t want to see blood. “I like it between medium and well done,” she said.
On the day I wrote this column, she recreated the steak for my benefit, expertly patting it dry, whipping up the chimichurri sauce, letting the meat sizzle in a dollop of butter and frying it for just 3 minutes each side. Before I could stop her to meet this newspaper’s plating standards, she had it ready, walking out as soon as she was done. No clean up today.
The steak was delicious—not over-spiced or overdone or underdone. Oh, and as an aside, she had turned out a hummus, of a quality I’ve only encountered in the best restaurants, and a pan-fried tilapia with a minimal soy-based sauce for dinner.
After lunch, she was gone, her cooking done, and leaving her parents scratching their heads.
It turns out she had been paying attention all along. Not when I was explaining things, and certainly not when I was asking for help with the washing up. But somewhere between childhood and 16, she had absorbed enough to walk into a kitchen, make a steak, a hummus and a fried fish, and then disappear to meet her friends. Which is both gratifying and, if I’m honest, a little unsettling.
Don’t get me wrong—I love the fact that my daughter is independent and is unlikely to go hungry when she leaves home and has a home of her own. But, as I’ve noted before, I hope she does not use these skills to pamper a spouse.
Running a kitchen, in my experience, is a joint family operation and the test of familial relationships. The wife, for instance, may not cook, but she keeps the kitchen supplied and kitted out. She may not visit the fishmonger, but she does call him for home deliveries, ruminating over betki, surmai, prawns or rawas, and admonish me if the freezer is empty.
“Please go and get fish, my husband needs it,” she is wont to say. Chicken, pork, sausages and—as you’ve seen—steak, is her responsibility. She’s developed her own relationships with Narayan at the Karnataka Ham Shop, Rabbani at the fish stall and the kindly gent at Lusitania cold storage.
As for the girl, the one thing I have learned is to let her do what she wants to in the kitchen. Trying to teach children something you want them to learn isn’t very easy. You may spend years teaching them things they appear not to learn. Then, one day, you find out that they have done their own learning.
STEAK A LA ALIA
Serves 1
Ingredients
1 steak, undercut, 200-250g
2 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped
8 garlic cloves, 5 finely chopped, 3 whole
1 tbsp olive oil
1 cube butter
1 tsp pepper
Half tsp balsamic vinegar
Salt to taste
Method
Pat the steak dry and marinate it with salt and pepper for 10 minutes. Make the chimichurri sauce: mix olive oil, chopped garlic and parsley. Set aside. Heat a pan well, and add olive oil. Slide the steak and butter in, add whole garlic cloves, sear and cook 3 minutes each side. Remove, pour the chimichurri sauce over and the balsamic vinegar.
Our Daily Bread is a column on easy, inventive cooking. Samar Halarnkar (@samar11) is the author of The Married Man’s Guide to Creative Cooking—And Other Dubious Adventures.