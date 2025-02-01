Dip into the decadence of strawberries with these recipes
SummaryIndulge in these easy-to-follow recipes to make the most of strawberry season
Exactly 10 years ago, I shared a recipe for strawberry cake on my food blog,
Saffron Trail. Back then, food bloggers weren’t restaurant reviewers or SEO experts. We would simply cook something that piqued our interest and blog about it. This was before “viral" became part of everyday vocabulary, but the strawberry cake recipe from the Smitten Kitchen blog went viral within the Indian food blogger community. This was in January 2015, peak strawberry season in India. One blogger baked it, shared it, and soon, it was everywhere. It helped that the cake was dead simple to make and absurdly delicious.