Dip into the decadence of strawberries with these recipes

Also read: Ins and outs of dining in 2025

This January, I’ve used fresh strawberries in two recipes. The first is a freezer jam. Mid-last year, my American neighbour, during a moving sale, was clearing out her freezer and handed me a jar of “freezer strawberry jam". It was a term I’d never heard before. Erin explained that the recipe was a family tradition, passed down from her grandmother to her mother. The method is low effort: mix chopped strawberries, sugar, liquid fruit pectin, and lemon juice in a bowl, then fill jars and let them rest on the counter for 24 hours. After that, the jam is ready. Since one sachet of liquid pectin yields about four large jars, the jam is best stored in the freezer, thawing bottles as needed. Luckily, I bought a few pectin sachets from Erin and waited eagerly for strawberry season to try it out. The jam turned out great. Sure, it’s not a no-sugar jam, but it’s homemade, with known ingredients, all strawberries, and no fillers. That’s worth something. A spoonful of this jam on Greek yogurt or skyr makes a delightful, protein-rich dessert.