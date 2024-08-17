Capsicums are primed for stuffing
SummaryThe boxy shape and cavity of the capsicum make it perfect for all kinds of stuffed vegetable experiments. Here are ideas and recipes to get cooking
Shabdkosh, an online English and Indian language dictionary, defines the Kannada word dappa as “more than average fatness". This makes the Kannada word dappa menasinakai mean a more than averagely fat chilli, which is an apt description for capsicum. In the Hindi-speaking regions of the country, it’s called Shimla mirch. I have often wondered about the Shimla connection and decided to look it up. Apparently, it dates back to British times. Capsicum, native to South and Central America, arrived in India possibly at end of 15th century via the Columbian Exchange. The British began cultivating it in Shimla, making it one of the first places in India to grow this New World crop. Nowadays, capsicums are cultivated almost pan-India.