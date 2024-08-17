Capsicums are primed for stuffing

Another ingredient that pairs well with capsicum is gram flour or besan. It adds heft to capsicum, making it a more filling and hearty dish compared to when it is made into a subzi on its own. Chilli bajjis are a common part of south Indian street food, but Bengaluru has a unique dappa menasinakai bajji, which I came to know through my friend Ajit Bhaskar, who conducts popular street food walks in the city. Whole capsicum is dipped in besan batter and deep-fried until golden brown. The fried bajji is then slit in half and stuffed with a mix of finely chopped onion, grated carrot, coriander, lemon juice, and the vendor’s special spice mix. You can get creative with this bajji by first slitting the capsicum open, stuffing it with a potato-spice mixture, and then batter-coating and deep frying.