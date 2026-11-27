Food is no longer an afterthought at a fashion soirée. The menu is conceptual, reflects the designer’s essence, and is filled with ideas to borrow from. Then there are get-togethers at the designer’s home.
Food is no longer an afterthought at a fashion soirée. The menu is conceptual, reflects the designer’s essence, and is filled with ideas to borrow from. Then there are get-togethers at the designer’s home.
“When you are planning a menu, It’s all about generosity, it’s all about heart and it’s all about you as a host,” says Sandeep Khosla of the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
“When you are planning a menu, It’s all about generosity, it’s all about heart and it’s all about you as a host,” says Sandeep Khosla of the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Khosla and Jani are avid foodies, and the menu at their house parties in Mumbai embodies this spirit with a large spread prepared from scratch in their kitchen, including flaky parathas, and there’s always plenty of butter. On the other hand, at fashion events the gastronomic fare weaves in themes, brand guidelines and whimsy with the convenience of bite-sized canapés and elaborate tablescaping.
Delhi’s Eeshaan Kashyap has carved a niche for himself as a tablescape maestro for events with design as the focus. In October, he did the tablescaping for fashion designer Shweta Kapur’s retail experience Apartment-88 in Delhi. The centrepiece of the dining table was a vintage sewing machine, with the drinks placed in tiered trays decorated with large spools of thread, conveying Kapur’s affinity for crisp tailoring.
A year ago, at the launch of Christian Louboutin’s Diwali showcase in Delhi and Mumbai, Kashyap tried to imbibe the signature red sole of Louboutin’s shoes with design accents like red acrylic slabs on serving tables. The talking point was an accordion book with miniature paintings representing the navratan theme of the capsule collection. The brand took the book back with them to Paris, he informs.
“With tablescaping, the whole idea is how one takes the design language forward. It acts as the mis-en-scène,” he says. The colour red was central to the food too with items like mini servings of watermelon feta salad. The menu was created by Mumbai-based catering company Eat Drink Design (EDD) known for their art-led approach.
Pooja Raheja, co-founder of EDD, has worked with a number of fashion designers, including Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra and Monica Shah of JADE by Monica and Karishma. For her, understanding her client is as important as delivering a sophisticated flavour experience.
Raheja planned a high-tea for Malhotra’s jewellery collection launch in September. “ I wanted to match his larger-than-life ethos. He loves flowers, which speaks of his innate softness, and silver serveware, indicating he gravitates towards grandeur. These aspects of his taste and personality translated into a grand table of club sandwiches, madeleines and little profiteroles with edible flowers.”
Shah of JADE cares about craftsmanship, and keeping this in mind, Raheja creates menus that are handcrafted, artisanal and emphasize provenance for her house parties and brand events. For Shah, Raheja has served hand-pulled noodles in a sesame, scallion and coconut sauce and sourced small-batch artisanal mithais from the Mumbai brand SR Foods.
How food is served is as important as what is served. Raheja shares, “Monica is quite particular... She doesn’t like her guests walking around waiting for food. She likes a lot of the food coming to them.” Attention to such details reflects thought and care, and it’s a sentiment echoed by Khosla too.
He insists on planning the starters carefully: “Have them floating around enough times so that when your guests arrive, they don’t go around looking for food.” Ensuring that guests enjoy appetizers with little fuss and effort shows going the extra mile.
Chef Akshat Agarwal of the catering brand Sage & Saffron in Mumbai follows a few functional guidelines: The starters shouldn’t be too greasy; they shouldn’t make the hands messy; and they shouldn’t be too big to eat.
Agarwal has prepared food for brand launches of Dior, Gucci, Shanti Banaras and Aroka. He has noticed despite the floating appetizers and pass-around starters, people crowd around the grazing table, which can serve as an extension of the decor. He recommends expanding your imagination to go beyond cheese boards, crackers and charcuterie, by including small plates of food as part of the grazing table. Involve guests by adding a DIY element, like assembling a Penang curry or khow suey.
Chef Rijul Gulati, who heads the kitchen at Indian Accent Mumbai, has created menus for Valentino, Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton in India through the catering arm of the company Indian Accent on Location. He recommends adding regional flair to the grazing table by sourcing papads from across the country.
“Use Benarasi papad, sabudana papad, Gujarati mathiya, Kerala papad—the variety is astounding. You can stay away from frying them by roasting or air-frying them.”
For a Holi-themed event pre-covid, by the brand Shantnu Nikhil, Gulati attempted to recreate gulal with dehydrated food powders. He used beetroot powder in a goat cheese raita. “Dehydrated fruit or vegetable powders are easily available and these can be mixed in with dips for a colourful display in a fashion-themed party.”
For an easy-to-recreate style-centered party for home, Gulati suggests monochrome. The idea is to serve every dish with elements of black or white. “Perhaps you could have a sprinkling of sesame in some items, add kali dal in the main course and mix in activated charcoal into raita. The serveware can be black or white plates. Indian dishes stand out in black plates too.”
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are particular about serving home-cooked food at their house parties. Their house specials include aloo bharta with tomatoes, lamb chops and Bohri pav halwa for dessert. Khosla says, “It’s not about how expensive the food and drinks are, but each dish has to taste divine.”