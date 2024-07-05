Do sugar-free cocktails truly exist?
SummaryFinding a truly sugar-free cocktail can be a challenge in bars, though mixologists are beginning to use sugar substitutes
My best friend and I had a ritual when visiting bars. We would order a cocktail, take a few sips to appreciate the flavour fully, and then deconstruct the cocktail. This ritual came to an end last year when my friend was diagnosed with diabetes, and I found out I was pre-diabetic. While I still enjoy the occasional cocktail with a request to the bartender to reduce the sugar content, my friend has stopped drinking alcohol. This is partly a lifestyle choice but also a necessity as he has trouble trying to get a mixologist to make a cocktail without sugar.
“I have not been to a cocktail bar in India that has sugarless cocktails on the menu. While some do use stevia and monk fruit, two popular sugar substitutes, no bars I’ve had a drink at use allulose, which is a sugar alternative that tastes more like real sugar than anything else I’ve tried," says Bhaskar Sen, an investment banker from Kolkata. He tries to stick with martinis, Vespers and Old-Fashioneds, which can be made with low or no added sugar.