Do sugar-free cocktails truly exist?

My best friend and I had a ritual when visiting bars. We would order a cocktail, take a few sips to appreciate the flavour fully, and then deconstruct the cocktail. This ritual came to an end last year when my friend was diagnosed with diabetes, and I found out I was pre-diabetic. While I still enjoy the occasional cocktail with a request to the bartender to reduce the sugar content, my friend has stopped drinking alcohol. This is partly a lifestyle choice but also a necessity as he has trouble trying to get a mixologist to make a cocktail without sugar.

“I have not been to a cocktail bar in India that has sugarless cocktails on the menu. While some do use stevia and monk fruit, two popular sugar substitutes, no bars I’ve had a drink at use allulose, which is a sugar alternative that tastes more like real sugar than anything else I’ve tried," says Bhaskar Sen, an investment banker from Kolkata. He tries to stick with martinis, Vespers and Old-Fashioneds, which can be made with low or no added sugar.

If one were to go by strict medical advice, one should avoid alcohol altogether, but this is not always practical, especially if you enjoy a drink. Type 1 or Type 2 diabetics could consider vodka soda with a splash of lime, gin and tonic with diet tonic water, wine spritzer with club soda, or Bloody Mary with low-sodium tomato juice and spices, suggests Dr Sonali Kagne, consultant, endocrinology at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

“Using stevia or monk fruit sweetener is recommended, as well as adding fresh fruit or herbs for natural sweetness and flavour. And remember, moderation is key. The American Diabetes Association recommends up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men with T1 or T2 diabetes," she says.

So why isn’t allulose popular as a sweetening agent? Delhi-based endocrinologist Dr Ashok Mani says it could be because stevia is around 250-400 times sweeter than regular sugar, and allulose only about 60%, which means more of it is needed to match the sweetness of traditional sugar. Last year in May, the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised against using non-sugar sweeteners, like allulose, in a new set of guidelines for weight control. In fact, WHO opines that long-term use of non-sugar sweeteners could increase the risk of T2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

To meet this demand, a few bars are exploring recipes to craft low or no-sugar cocktails. In fact, some like Sidecar in Delhi, are highlighting sweetness measures and ABV percentages on their cocktail menus, enhancing consumers’ understanding of their beverages. Vikram Achanta, co-founder of 30 Best Bars India and founder of Tulleeho, a drinks training and consulting firm, says in Amritsar, there’s The Bagh that uses monk fruit sugar instead of processed sugar in their cocktails. “When in Goa, visit Circle. They have a unique drink,‘Timur Berry,’ which is a refreshing blend of Timur berries, stevia, gin or vodka, soda water, orange, and house bitters," he says.

Not so sweet

The demand for sugar-free drinks in India is definitely on the rise, feels Pankaj Balachandran, brand director at Short Story Spirits, a sub-brand from Third Eye Distillery, which also produces Stranger & Sons gin. “In the next five years, more bartenders and consumers will likely become more conscious of what goes into their drinks," he says. “People are gradually starting to ask questions about calories, the type of spirits used, and whether any sugars are added."

At the bar PCO, New Delhi, patrons asking for sugar-free cocktails have several options, depending on the base spirit they want. For those who want gin or vodka, there’s their signature Vetiver Martini made without any sugar using vetiver distillate or other variations on the classic Vesper.

The Johri in Jaipur has three sugar-free cocktails. “The Seeker is saffron-infused gin with dry vermouth and peated malt; the Vesper Martini is a classic vodka and gin-based cocktail with extra dry vermouth, and Raika is a drink named after a nomadic community of Rajasthan known for its camel products; our take on a martini with camel feta cheese with vodka and dry vermouth," says bar manager Mrinalini Rana.

For Rutwik Kamat, owner of Frida Cantina (a Mexican cantina and bar that opened its doors in 2021) in Goa’s Panjim, enjoying a night out with friends sipping on a few cocktails is his idea of a fun time. However, finding a sugar-free cocktail has been an uphill climb. The Goa native, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 15 years ago, believes when it comes to alcohol, sticking to a glass of wine or beer is a safer bet for maintaining stable blood sugar levels compared to cocktails that often contain added sugars or sweet mixers.

Kamat started Frida Cantina, aiming to offer patrons sugar-free or low-calorie cocktails. He included this in the bartenders’ and wait staff’s training programme to inform customers about these options. Since then, Kamat has been surprised by the orders for sugar-free cocktails. “Composition is crucial. By adjusting the ratios of stevia and sucralose, we closely mimic the sweetness of traditional sugars in our cocktails," he says.

There’s a growing preference for drinks categorised as “spirit-forward", which don’t include processed sugar or sugar syrup. Many spirits naturally contain some sweetness. For example, classic cocktails like the martini or Manhattan mix whisky with vermouth, which contributes sweetness from its wine base.

“Many bars now aim to avoid using artificial sugars as the base for syrups. Instead of using added sugar to flavour cocktails, we’re moving towards the sugars present in other ingredients. For instance, if we want to add sweetness from vanilla, we infuse the vanilla directly with the spirit, avoiding the need to add sugar separately. This approach preserves the natural flavours without introducing additional sugars into the cocktail," says Balachandran.

According to WHO, there are about 77 million people above 18 who have diabetes (type 2), and around 25 million who are pre-diabetic (or borderline diabetic) in India. Perhaps it’s time for bars to offer inclusive menus considering the dietary restrictions of their patrons.

Barry Rodgers is a lifestyle journalist based in Mumbai.