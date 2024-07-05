Do sugar-free cocktails truly exist?

My best friend and I had a ritual when visiting bars. We would order a cocktail, take a few sips to appreciate the flavour fully, and then deconstruct the cocktail. This ritual came to an end last year when my friend was diagnosed with diabetes, and I found out I was pre-diabetic. While I still enjoy the occasional cocktail with a request to the bartender to reduce the sugar content, my friend has stopped drinking alcohol. This is partly a lifestyle choice but also a necessity as he has trouble trying to get a mixologist to make a cocktail without sugar.