Cool ideas to get your kitchen summer ready

Even those who enjoy cooking, dread summer. Indian kitchens can feel like sauna rooms, especially when meals have to be prepped and cooked from scratch.

The good news is that a few thoughtful additions can make your time in the kitchen far more enjoyable. This isn’t about a makeover or a renovation plan, instead a list of practical, useful items that can help you bring in some charm and a sense of calm into your kitchen. Keep your countertops clutter-free and make space for water dispensers, portable juicers, earthen pots to set curd, and even clip-on fans. Let’s cook?

Also Read | The cooling flavours of regional summer curries

FROZEN TREATS Homemade popsicles can be a lifesaver, and a great way to keep kids engaged, especially during vacation time. Choose some seasonal fruits—mangoes, watermelon, jamun or ripe jackfruit—blend until smooth, pour into molds, insert sticks and freeze. These silicone moulds are eco-friendly, and come in adorable fruit-shaped designs.

Price: ₹1,149

Available on Craze

View full Image View full Image Handmade glass water dispenser.

SIP STATION This handmade glass dispenser is a stylish addition to your kitchen, and serves as a perfect reminder for the entire family to stay hydrated. Infuse the water with fresh herbs of your choice for a refreshing twist, or switch things up with beverages like orange juice, iced tea or lemonade during house parties and birthday celebrations. The textured glass adds a rustic yet modern feel to the kitchen.

Price: ₹3,000

Available on Ellementary

View full Image View full Image Portable juicer-blender-bottle.

SMOOTHIE ON THE GO As much as we love our hot breakfasts, summer is the perfect time to switch things up with chilled smoothies and shakes. There’s so much to play with—flavours, textures, even the colours of your final blend. This portable juicer-blender, designed in the shape of a bottle, makes it all the more convenient, especially on busy mornings when you’re rushing out the door. Rechargeable and easy to carry, it fits conveniently into an on-the-go routine.

Price: ₹ 6,788

Available on Desert Cart

View full Image View full Image Herb planter.

GO GREEN Urban kitchens may be compact, but there’s always room to introduce a touch of green. Whether it’s a few potted plants lined along the windowsill or in an airy corner, they instantly make the space feel more alive. And if you have a bit of a green thumb, herb planters are a lovely addition—they double up as fresh garnishes for salads and Italian favourites, while quietly lifting your mood as you go about your day.

Price: ₹ 4,541

Available on Amazon

View full Image View full Image Salad shaker and jar.

SALAD SUPREMACY If salads are your go-to during the summer months, this quirky on-the-go salad shaker and serve jar is worth considering for your work lunches. Layer in your veggies, leafy greens and protein, and keep the dressing or vinaigrette tucked away in a separate built-in cup so that nothing turns soggy. When you’re ready to eat, simply open it up, give it a good toss, and enjoy a fresh, fuss-free meal.

Price: ₹1,099

Available on Home Essentials

Also Read | Tablescaping ideas for a summer brunch

View full Image View full Image Serving board.

PERFECT HOST Hosting friends and family during summer may leave you feeling overwhelmed. But with some thoughtful planning in terms of meal prep and choosing a theme that blends with the season, can keep the tension out. Citrus elements are perfect for adding a fresh, vibrant charm, and botanical touches like this handpainted forest-inspired serving platter brightens the mood.

Price: ₹999

Available on Pinklay

CLAY STORY Earthen pots are useful to set curd, and keep your raitas and buttermilk cool through the hot months. The porous nature of clay absorbs excess moisture (or whey), and provides the ideal environment for natural fermentation, resulting in a creamier and less sour yogurt. They also lend a unique earthy flavour to the curd. These terracotta pots can be used to serve chilled desserts as well.

Price: ₹499 for one

Available on Vaaree

View full Image View full Image Fruit basket with mesh.

SNACK GOALS Summer brings with it a bounty of fruits, especially mangoes gracing everyone’s kitchen counters and dining tables. But while you wait to devour them comes an army of fruit flies. A fruit basket with a protective mesh cover is an effective way to keep them away from pests and at the same time add a pop of colour to the space.

Price: ₹950

Available on Amazon

View full Image View full Image Potable fans.

COOL DOWN Hot stoves with curries simmering in a corner and rotis being rolled out in another is a familiar scene in Indian kitchens. That’s when these compact, portable and rechargeable fans come to the rescue making your cooking time cooler, easier and somewhat bearable.

Price: ₹1,799

Available on Nuuk