How to create an inviting summer table
SummaryTable settings have gone beyond flowers and candles to become lush, busy landscapes with a theme and a story
For an al-fresco, sit-down meal in Jaipur in early April, creative consultant and designer Rosanna Falconer put together a table featuring pink bougainvillaea, handpainted menus and candles to match the blooms, dainty floral plates and rosy bows cascading down the cutlery. It was creative and elaborate, taking inspiration from Jaipur, her second home, and featuring a certain aesthetic comprising an interplay of colours, patterns and textures.
Elaborate table settings are not a new concept; anyone with a passing acquaintance with British period dramas will have noted grand dinner tables with all manner of cutlery, crockery, candles and complicated flower arrangements. However, “tablescapes" are beginning to catch on in India. Arguably coined by television chef Sandra Lee in the early noughts, the term “tablescape" denotes creating an evocative experience that tells a story through curated table settings. Whether it’s a lavish wedding or an intimate at-home dinner, table settings have gone beyond flowers, candles and linen to become a lush playground for ideas executed by professional designers. We asked a few of them to share with Lounge readers ideas to create conversation-starting tables for house parties during the scorching summer months.