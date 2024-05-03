How to create an inviting summer table

Add some flourish

If you are one for trends, Kothari recommends going all out with bows, which have been making a comeback with #Barbiecore and #couquette. Tie your napkins or wrap your candles with brightly coloured, cascading bows that add texture and a tinge of whimsy. If classic design pairings are your thing, Kothari says tropical decor and summer go hand in hand. Use hibiscus, orchids and birds of paradise paired with palm or monstera leaves. You can also add coconuts, pineapples or a bunch of bananas. For centrepieces, use citrus fruits like lemons and limes that add colour and also infuse the air with their fresh scent.