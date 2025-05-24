A tea lover's reflection on tradition and change
SummaryA look back at an old magazine reveals the industry's timeless struggles and the enduring comfort of a perfect cup
This week, I indulged in some R&R (rest and relaxation), giving in to the intense summer days here in Puducherry. The afternoon lulls you into a state of inertia, and mirroring the life outside, I too chose to retreat inwards.
This week also saw the International Tea Day (celebrated on 21 May) with the theme being “Tea for better lives". There’s a lot of preoccupation with the sustainability of the tea industry, in particular its financial viability. But this, as I discovered last month, is not new.