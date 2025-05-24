A tea lover's reflection on tradition and change

I choose the Baozhong, once famous as the Formosa oolong, recently sourced from Hsu Hao Sheng, who goes by the name Sean, at Trilliant Tea (accepts orders online). It is by far one of the most aromatic teas I have enjoyed recently, with an incredibly sweet fragrance, like the scent of flowers that bloom at night. I steeped it for 6 minutes in boiling water. It’s a lightly oxidised tea, as seen in the still green leaves. The tea itself is flavourful and sweet but with these oolongs, it’s the after taste I have come to await. And the Baozhong brought such sweetness, it’s one of my favourites this year and I recommend it as one to linger with on moody days.