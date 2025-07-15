Understanding the science of sweetness in cocktails
Sweetness is the unsung hero that brings balance and harmony to every drink. Traditionally achieved with syrups, bartenders are now experimenting with a range of sweeteners to add complexity, depth and unique character
With the rise in popularity of negronis, picantes and martinis in India, Indian bartenders are veering away from drinks that rely on sweetness as a flavour, even if they are fruit-derived. Once popular classics such as mojitos, caipiroskas and mai tais are rarely seen on drinks menus.
“This shift often stems from a growing focus on health and wellness. It’s also part of a broader preference for more spirit-forward, bitter, or sour profiles that feel sophisticated. However, sweetness isn’t going anywhere — it is essential," explains Vikram Achanta, founder & CEO of Tulleeho, and co-founder of 30 Best Bars India and India Bartender Week.
Sweetness is the unsung hero that brings balance and harmony to a drink. It is essential for achieving the perfect balance in cocktails. “You need to account for both perceived sweetness and actual sugar content, especially as consumers are now more aware of glycemic impact and dietary choices," explains Vaishali Mehta, co-founder, Swa Artisanal Syrups.