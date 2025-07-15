Understanding the science of sweetness in cocktails

With the rise in popularity of negronis, picantes and martinis in India, Indian bartenders are veering away from drinks that rely on sweetness as a flavour, even if they are fruit-derived. Once popular classics such as mojitos, caipiroskas and mai tais are rarely seen on drinks menus.

“This shift often stems from a growing focus on health and wellness. It’s also part of a broader preference for more spirit-forward, bitter, or sour profiles that feel sophisticated. However, sweetness isn’t going anywhere — it is essential," explains Vikram Achanta, founder & CEO of Tulleeho, and co-founder of 30 Best Bars India and India Bartender Week.

Sweetness is the unsung hero that brings balance and harmony to a drink. It is essential for achieving the perfect balance in cocktails. “You need to account for both perceived sweetness and actual sugar content, especially as consumers are now more aware of glycemic impact and dietary choices," explains Vaishali Mehta, co-founder, Swa Artisanal Syrups.

There are technicalities integral to the composition of a drink—sugars (from sucrose or fructose) add structure to the drink, round off sharpness of other tastes such as acidity (often citric or malic acid), bitterness (from ingredients like quinine or herbal extracts), or alcohol burn—and provide a smooth mouthfeel and texture. “When it’s done right, you don’t even notice the sweetness; you just notice the drink feels complete," says Manoj Padmanaban, co-founder of The Pandan Club in Chennai.

The key to a well-balanced cocktail lies in getting the ratio of sweetener, citrus, and spirit just right. It is hard to imagine a classic mojito without the balance of sweet and sour. “However, balance isn’t just about ingredients; the technique used to build the cocktail also plays a significant part," adds Shelton Fernandes, beverage head at PCO, Mumbai. Whether a drink is stirred, shaken, or thrown, affects its dilution, temperature and texture. For instance, shaking introduces more dilution and aeration, while stirring results in a smoother, more spirit-forward drink.

The common assumption and misconception with cocktails are that fruity means sweet, but fruits apart from fructose also come with acidity, tannins, or bitterness. “Sometimes, a fruit might taste sweet on its own, but needs support from a syrup to round off the cocktail. It's about understanding the whole profile, not just the sugar content," says Mayur Marne, partner and head mixologist at Cobbler & Crew in Pune. Take a fresh guava or watermelon-based cocktail; it tastes sweet at first sip, but it also has acidity and astringency. To balance this, Marne usually adds a touch of honey, which softens the acidity and enhances the tropical roundness.

The only way to address the challenge of balance is, like in the kitchens, to taste the drink as you go and evaluate the natural sugar and acidity levels of the fruits in use.

Many bars have also taken to creating their own cordials, syrups and shrubs in the effort to gain more flexibility, and a tailored approach to balancing sweetness in relation to other ingredients, and help capture the intended character of the drink. “It ultimately allows for more precise, balanced, and distinctive cocktails," Akshay Singh, head mixologist at Siren, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru-based Swa uses heat from bird’s eye chilli and nutty richness of salted pistachios to help enhance their syrups, making them flavour-building tools that give beverage professionals control while catering to today’s health-conscious, ingredient-forward consumers. Sweetness can be adjusted to allow experimentation with acidity, and layer in complex flavours from herbs, spices, or aromatics. Swa also boasts eight times more fruit pulp than conventional alternatives, and 65% less added sucrose, helping maintain flavour integrity without over-sweetening the final drink.

There are others, who are successfully integrating alternative sweeteners, in their beverages. Popular alternatives include honey water, jaggery reductions, agave syrup, maple syrup, muscovado, demerara, and pomegranate molasses. There are also isomalt or stevia blends. These also come with their distinctive flavour profile and Brix level (the concentration of sugar). Honey water adds a subtle floral or earthy depth depending on the variety, while maple syrup brings rich, caramelised notes and a beautiful body, and jaggery adds earthy, caramel tones. Agave nectar has also gained preference amongst bartenders because, despite being sweeter than sugar, it is easier on blood sugar levels.

Choosing the right sweetener is just as important as knowing how much to use. The goal is to complement the other elements of the drink without overpowering them. Padmanaban compares sweeteners to spices, “too much, and they hijack the dish."

Sweeteners, traditional or alternative, should amplify the drink, not overpower it. Most importantly, without it, your favourite cocktail will appear flat or overly sharp.

Sayoni Bhaduri is a lifestyle journalist based in Mumbai.