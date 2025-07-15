Understanding the science of sweetness in cocktails

The common assumption and misconception with cocktails are that fruity means sweet, but fruits apart from fructose also come with acidity, tannins, or bitterness. “Sometimes, a fruit might taste sweet on its own, but needs support from a syrup to round off the cocktail. It's about understanding the whole profile, not just the sugar content," says Mayur Marne, partner and head mixologist at Cobbler & Crew in Pune. Take a fresh guava or watermelon-based cocktail; it tastes sweet at first sip, but it also has acidity and astringency. To balance this, Marne usually adds a touch of honey, which softens the acidity and enhances the tropical roundness.